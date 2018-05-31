Click to read the full story: Hottest 3 future proof computer motherboards for any budget

It used to be that computer motherboards could be very confusing, and the thought of building your own PC was something only the most hardcore of tech geeks could do. Times have changed, and motherboards have been revolutionized so that even the least computer savvy person can create their own PC from the ground up.

How many times have you gone computer shopping and found that no single one had every little thing you wanted? Then when you shop online, you find that the places that allow you to build your own computer require you to mortgage your home just to afford it.

The motherboard is the part of the computer that holds everything together, but it also determines the compatibility and upgradeability of your PC. That’s where many manufacturers get you as they know that the motherboard is usually one area consumers don’t pay attention to. As long as the computer runs quickly and looks great, most people are happy. Now that most people keep their computers for longer periods of time, it only makes sense to make sure that they’re future-proofed.

It’s not much different with buying 4K televisions now (check here for some amazing deals). People are realizing that it’s smarter to do their research before buying a cheap TV that will be out of date within two or three years. Buying a brand that will continue updating your purchase for a decade is the smarter choice and best investment.

This is the same with computers. I have had the same computer since 2010, and the reason why it’s lasted over seven years is that I made sure that the motherboard could handle being upgraded. I spent $1,400 on the desktop, and in the past seven years have only spent an additional $400 with graphics cards, and an SSD hard drive. Not a bad investment for a computer that runs faster now than when I first purchased it.

Smart shoppers can get exactly what they want in their PC without having to break the bank. It all depends on what you’re looking for, and that’s where we come in. We’ve found the best motherboards to fit every scenario you might be looking for. Whether it’s gaming or just straight-ahead business computing, these motherboards will fit any budget. Save that money for some special treats which you can find in one of the many other articles we’ve written. Don’t forget to also check out our article on graphics cards as it can be a crucial piece of great information when choosing the right one for these motherboards.

ASUS MAXIMUS VIII HERO

ASUS has named this motherboard Hero for a very good reason. This is truly the hero your computer needs, and it will give you a good decade of solid computer performance and upgrades.

It supports up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM with blazing speeds up to 3400 MHz. This is one motherboard that allows for overclocking potential, which means you can get the most speed out of your computer possible without worrying about frying it.

In the past, many wannabe tech geeks would overclock their computer only to notice a metallic smell begin and then a sudden blackout of their screen with a little smoldering for good effect.

While also looking quite nice, it allows you to boot up your computer with 3600 MHz XMP so none of that waiting for a few minutes for your computer to turn on completely. Now it’s literally just seconds.

Years ago, I remember going for a cup of coffee and hoping that the computer would be on when I got back. Now, I can’t even open a Twix bar fast enough.

The prices have dropped considerably for this motherboard so check here for a great steal for a super amped gaming system.

ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Professional Gaming i7

ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 is perfect for those that have their mouth watering at the ASUS MAXIMUS VIII HERO, but it’s just a little out of their budget range. This one shares a lot of the same attributes, but it’s much cheaper. It also makes the bold claim of being the “highest performance gaming motherboard available.”

That’s a big claim, but it comes loaded with three display outlets for DVI-D, HDMI, and DisplayPort. It also has four PCIe 3.0 x16 slots. These are very important for better graphics cards and SSD drives.

Storage will never be a problem as it has ten, count them, ten, SATA 3 connectors, three SATA Express connectors, and another three M.2 slots for those craving even more speed.

If you want speed at a budget, this is your winner, and you can check here to find them well under $200.

ASUS M5A78L-M/USB3

The ASUS M5A78L-M/USB3 is the perfect motherboard for the very budget conscious. If you’re not a serious gamer and mainly just want a great stable computer for your everyday needs, this is the one for you. Plus, those shades of blue are just so soothing.

The price hovers around $50 (you can price check right here) on this and it has an ATI Radeon HD 3000 graphics card already built in so that’s one less thing you have to worry about.

