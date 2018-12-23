Click to read the full story: Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set Review: Holiday Boy’s Toys

Does your young boy have a passion for cars and racing? If so, they’re going to love this Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track set! Your older kids will probably want to play this as it’s fun for kids of all ages along with girls.

Part of the ever-popular Hot Wheels collection, this set promises hours of fun. It’s not just a simple racing track either. It features an incredible looped design and is designed to promote problem-solving as your child figures out how to avoid crashing into the obstacles. There are still great deals on this one here.

Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set

An enormous track packed full of excitement

The Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set is absolutely huge! It measures 4.2 x 24 x 15 inches. Featuring three awesome loops, the cars are sent flying around the track at record speeds thanks to the motorized boosters. There are three high-speed boosters in total, along with three challenging crash zones.

It’s one of the most exciting racing tracks available and is sure to keep him happy for months.

Challenging and skill-based play

What’s great about this racing set is that it requires more than just popping the car on the track and watching it go around. Instead, your child needs to figure out how to avoid crashing the car into the designated crash zones.

This makes it much more challenging to play than its competitors. It helps to develop your child’s problem-solving skills and keeps them generally more interested in the toy for longer.

Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set

Comes with one car included

There is one car included in the set, but additional ones can be purchased. It is recommended you buy a separate toy pack as the more cars you place onto the track, the more exciting it is.

You can race the cars together, enabling your child to compete against a sibling or friend. The cars are easy to place onto the track to thanks to a drop-in ramp.

Connects to other Hot Wheels sets

An additional benefit of this Hot Wheels track, is that it can easily be connected to other Hot Wheels sets. So, if your child already has an impressive collection of Hot Wheels toys, they’ll love to add this to their existing sets.

As you can see, there is a lot to love about this awesome racing track. As it requires more than simply racing cars against each other, it’s more likely to hold your child’s interest for longer too. The fact it can be added to other Hot Wheels sets is also a great benefit. So, if you’re looking for an exciting, challenging gift for your little one, this is the perfect choice which you can get right here.

