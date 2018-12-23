Click to read the full story: Hot Boy Toys: K’NEX Thrill Rides – Cobweb Curse Roller Coaster Building Set Review

If your child loves to build things, the K’NEX Thrill Rides Cobweb Curse Roller Coaster is the perfect gift idea. It’s affordable, fun and guaranteed to keep your little one busy for hours.

Despite its low price, this awesome set turns into a pretty large roller coaster. It’s not just the size which is impressive either. Once built, the roller coaster actually works! So, if you’re looking for a toy that’s going to promote his development, keep him happy for hours and which offers great value for money, this is a great set to consider. Plus you can get it on sale here now.

Contains over 470 pieces!

If you love to get good value for your money, you’ll love this K’NEX Thrill Rides Coaster. It comes with a staggering 473 different pieces. All of which come together to create an actual working coaster.

As there are a lot of parts included, understandably it will take a while to build. That’s part of the fun with these sets as they are designed to help aid in your child’s development. They will need to follow the instructions and figure out how it all goes together. Some parents claim it takes almost a full day to build, though it will largely depend upon the age of your child.

Comes with a battery-powered motor

In order to create a realistic model, the set comes with a battery-powered motor. This really brings the K’NEX rods to life. After building, watch as the railway car works its way across the track.

It’s worth noting here that you may need to re-arrange the track slightly in order for the car to zoom effortlessly on by.

Hours of fun building and playing

As it does take so long to build, it provides literally hours of fun. Not only will your child have fun building the set, but they’ll also enjoy playing with it for ages too. It’s something they can play with again and again.

An additional bonus coaster design is available

If your child does get bored, there is an additional bonus coaster design available online. It means taking the coaster you’ve already built apart, but then your child can have fun getting to work on the other coaster.

There are a lot of building style toys on the market, but K’NEX is known to be one of the best brands. This K’NEX Thrill Rides Cobweb Curse Roller Coaster is by far one of the best available. So, treat him to a gift he’ll spend hours enjoying and buy this coaster set today.

