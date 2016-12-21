Click to read the full story: Heroes and Zeroes: Olivia Wilde vs Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

It’s time for Hero/ Zero and while there are a lot of candidates in both categories, this week’s winners are truly deserving. The hero is an actress who isn’t here for an airline’s racism, and the zero is a dysfunctional couple that needs to stop it already.

Hero – Olivia Wilde

It’s no secret that we live in a world where hate seems to be the common go-to for many people. It does not help that our next president is a xenophobe, sexist bigot, either. But in those moments when we can make a difference, use our influence for good and bring light to a really messed up situation, we should. Olivia Wilde is this week’s hero for leading the way in “boycotting” Delta Airlines for kicking a Muslim man off of a London flight.

YouTuber Adam Saleh was removed from one of their aircrafts because he was speaking in his native language to his parents over the phone and with his friend who was also traveling with him. His Arabic concerned some white passengers and thus (they were uncomfortable because the world wasn’t revolving around them for one split second; they couldn’t understand what he was saying) Delta appeased them and kicked him off of the plane. What a small-minded company they are.

Wilde caught wind of the situation and immediately vowed to never fly them again, and I don’t blame her. She tweeted,

“You’ve got to be kidding me @Delta. We won’t be flying with you again. Unbelievable. Fellow Americans, we are not defined by our narrow-minded president-elect. If you witness discrimination, stand up and demand justice.”

It is time out for Americans, the ones who care and who want a country for all, to sit back and do nothing or very little when faced with injustice. Using her celebredom to get other people to see the error in this kind of thinking is a part of the change that can turn us around. That can point us in the right direction. I have to hold onto hope that there is still some way we can point ourselves in the right direction.

For throwing her star power behind this situation and reminding folks that it’s not okay to ignore this kind of unfair and biased profiling, Olivia Wilde is a hero.

Zero – Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian

When is enough ever going to be enough with this family? I don’t buy that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are really going through a breakup. They are attention whoring. They are this week’s zeros because of their recent, more than usual, classless behavior and downright horrible display of adulthood.

I am not sure why it is such a surprise to people that these two didn’t work out. Everyone who believed in their “love” are fools. In all honesty, Rob should have listened to his sisters because women know women. But the obvious aside, I am more disappointed in the media and people than I am in these two right now. I mean we all know that they are about the money and will do anything to capitalize on a moment, so you expect the absurd. But it is time that we stop giving them the shine that they so wildly seek. I am just so over it, but yet always faced with their nonsense.

They are not good examples of, well, anything. Please don’t look to them as proof you can work through something, or that love conquers all or any of those clever clichés. I believe that those things can happen for people, but it just doesn’t apply to these two. They are and always will be a trainwreck and this week, the carnage that is their relationship was on full display more than ever.

Rob and Chyna, if they are really looking to be together, forgive each other, blah, blah, blah, need to lay low. If they are as concerned as they say they are about their relationship (or as Rob says he is), then they won’t let this drama continue to play out in social media. It’s very simple, and Rob of all people knows how the spotlight destroys relationships. That’s why I refuse to believe that what he says about truly being sorry and wanting to do better is anything less than to boost his and Chyna’s mentions. Call me a cynic, but when people show you who they really are believe them. And I believe that these two are playing everybody!

For the messy, petty, and tired back and forth on social media and for allowing this foolery to be something that their children can one day Google, Rob Kardashian and his baby momma Blac Chyna are zeros.

