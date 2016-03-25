Click to read the full story: Henry Cavill naked talk & David Beckham brings soccer to Miami Beach

Kicking off today’s celebrity gossip, David Beckham has been taking steps to bring Miami Beach a professional Major League soccer team. The land has just been acquired for the soccer stadium and plans are underway to begin building it. One of Beckham’s business partners has stated that they already have fans anxiously awaiting the opening of the stadium.

Will Smith will be receiving the Generation Award at the upcoming MTV Movie Awards. An E! News Executive Producer said that Will Smith and MTV go hand in hand and that Smith grew up with the network. His career has always involved MTV and this is the network’s way of honoring him for that involvement.

In a bid to raise money for charity, Chris Pratt has announced that he is running a promotion in which fans can win prizes and one lucky fan will win a day on the set of the upcoming sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy. Fans can enter the contest by making a donation to the Lake Stevens Boys & Girls Club.

After her daughter leaked it at an event in January of this year, Robin Wright has announced that she has been cast in the upcoming Wonder Woman movie. Her co-stars include Connie Nielsen and a Norwegian actress named Lisa Loven Kongsli. The Wonder Woman movie will be released in June of next year.

In a recent talk show interview with Seth Myers, Superman vs Batman’s Henry Cavill admitted that he inadvertently got locked out of his L.A. hotel room with no clothes on. He said that he had gotten up to go to the bathroom and in his half asleep state accidently walked out of his hotel room instead of into the bathroom. No word on how he got back in.

Two years after announcing they were divorcing, the marriage of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is now officially over. A source close to the couple told the media that there were no hard feelings between Chris and Gwyneth and that their priority throughout the divorce and beyond was to take care of their kids.

To ensure she was giving it all in her performance, Renee Zellweger has said that when she was filming Bridget Jones’s Baby she stayed in character at all times. She said during an interview that she maintained the British accent she needed for the movie, off-set as well as on set so that she wouldn’t have to turn the accent on while she was working. Showing her commitment to the character, Zellweger spent time at a real TV production studio since her character worked as a TV news producer in the movie.

Kanye West took to Twitter to brag about the sales of his clothing line at a pop-up shop he has in New York City. He tweeted that within two days the pop-up shop sold $1 million worth of his clothing line. A representative of Barneys New York stated that when they debuted his line of clothing in their stores there was a huge buzz among customers.

Katt Williams is having a string of bad luck lately and it continues with video footage of a teenage boy beating him up. In the footage Williams and the boy were seen arguing and Williams punched the boy. The two then got into a wrestling match on the spot.

In sad news, fans of A Tribe Called Quest are mourning the death of band member Phife Dawg, after he passed away this week at the age of 45. Together with his band mates, Dawg produced five albums and also produced one on his own. Though Dawg suffered from diabetes the cause of his death has not yet been released.

On the heels of the tragic events in Brussels, Adele dedicated a performance of “Make You Feel My Love” to the victims. At a concert in London in front of a sold out crowd, Adele asked the fans in attendance to wave their illuminated cell phones in the air while she performed the song. She also asked the audience to sing along with her. Afterwards she told the crowd she was moved and thanked them for their help.

After a string of bad luck, the tables are starting to turn for professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. He recently won a lawsuit against Gawker for posting a sex tape featuring him. The court awarded him $140 million in damages, and Hogan took to the media to thank those that believed him.

Wrapping up today’s celebrity gossip, Selena Gomez was spotted over the weekend, dancing on tables at a bar in Texas. She was dancing to the Drake and Rhianna song “Work” while fans in the bar snapped pictures and recorded videos of her performance. A witness at the bar said that Gomez had been at an engagement party doing shots of tequila before she got up to dance.

