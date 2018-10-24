Click to read the full story: Healthy whole food cookie ideas for Halloween and beyond

It seems like decorative and creative cookies pop up every Halloween. Usually, these goodies are filled with things like frosting, chocolate chips, candy corn and other food items that make Halloween-themed crunchy treats which taste great. Unfortunately, the vast majority of cookies are made with white flour, white sugar, milk and other items which are definitely not whole food-compliant.

What is a Halloween and cookie lover to do?

You just have to know how to make your own cookies that both celebrate Halloween and help you stick to your healthy whole food diet. The following cookie ideas and recipes will keep you on your whole food path, they taste great, and don’t take long to prepare.

Pumpkin Cookies with Almond Flour:

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups almond flour

1 cup pumpkin purée (cooked pumpkin with a little water)

2 eggs

2 tablespoons coconut oil

4 tablespoons date sugar or puréed dates

A dash of sea salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F, then mix the salt and almond flour in a medium-sized

Add eggs, pumpkin purée, date sugar or puréed dates while stirring, and mix well.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and on it place round, cookie-sized portions of your batter.

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, let cool and enjoy.

Portobello Cap Cookies

Portobello caps are extremely nutritious. Covered with a light coating of coconut or extra-virgin olive oil and baked, they make excellent Halloween cookie alternatives.

Ingredients

Your whole favorite food pastes, purées, and spreads.

A dozen medium Portobello mushrooms, 2 1/2 to 3 inches across

Coconut oil or extra-virgin olive oil

Raw, unfiltered honey, maple syrup and/or puréed dates

Directions

Remove the stems from your mushrooms and lightly coat caps with oil.

Place caps gill side up, and spread on a thin layer of your favorite whole food nut butter or some other spread or purée. You can stay in the Halloween theme and use mashed or blended pumpkin.

Use black olives, seeds and nuts, and other whole food items to decorate your Portobello cookies.

Bake in a preheated 350° oven for 10 to 20 minutes, until crispy.

Make Your Favorite Cookie Recipes with Almond or Coconut Flour Instead:

Almond and coconut flour should be substituted on a 1-to-1 measurement basis with white flour in your cookie recipes. Instead of refined sugar, use date sugar, or puréed dates, raw honey or maple syrup. Use coconut oil or extra-virgin olive oil to replace non-paleo oils in your cookie recipes. Experiment. With a little practice, you will be able to make the above substitutions in all of your favorite Halloween cookie recipes, and turn out a delicious product that is also healthy and whole food-compatible.

With the right ingredients and a bit of imagination, you can make whole food cookies that taste great and show the spirit of Halloween.

