My mom used to tell me about when doctors actually made house calls, and quite frankly, it sounded like one of those tales from way back when. Times changed and so did those house calls, but now, Heal is making those days return.

Just think, rather than having to sit in a crowded waiting room with other sick people spreading whatever they have onto you, creating a new mutation of whatever is ailing you, now there’s a place that sends the doctor to you, where ever you are.

You can be at home, at your office, or even at your hotel room; the doctor will come to see you 7 days a week, 365 days a year. They can do everything your primary care physician can do. Just need a check up? They’ve got it covered. Have an ear infection that hurts but isn’t bad enough for an ER visit? They’ve got you covered there too.

Best of all, not only do they have family doctors, but they also have top-notch pediatricians which can be a real lifesaver for those of us with kids. So many times, we, or our kids get sick on the weekend when your doctor’s out or the ER is jam packed full so Heal is a wonderful thing where you can either book a doctor on the web or by downloading their app.

Of course, you’re going to wonder about the quality, but Heal provides high-quality doctors that are background checked and licensed primary care physicians. Right now, they’re expanding throughout California, and I really hope they can spread throughout the United States for those of us that travel a lot. Knowing that there could be a Heal doctor in the city you’re going too would be a huge relief in case something happens. Nothing is worse than when you’re sick and you have to drive yourself to the doctor, get filled up with drugs and then try driving home. Heal is truly a Doctors on Demand miracle.

And yes, I even tried them out so I know of what I speak. I was so happy that Heal has made the process very simple. You just go to their site and hit the ‘request doctor’ button. They do give you a nice menu selection of their doctors (with pictures) and it gives a nice background on them plus their specialty. Unlike online dating, at least you know the face that greets you on the Heal website will be greeting you at your home. Some even have video introductions to help you feel more comfortable.

I had an appointment set up so much faster than I can normally get with my usual doctor so that was a huge plus right off the bat. Letting the doctor have to deal with LA traffic was much nicer, and he was very professional and made me feel comfortable. I’m not too keen on letting a stranger in my house, but that was quickly forgotten the minute he began his check up. I was so impressed with how easy it all was, and he made me feel totally comfortable and at ease. They definitely understand that people are nervous already when going to the doctor, and this guy could have taught many doctors I’ve dealt with in the past a thing or two about bedside manner.

Heal was covered by my insurance plan, but if yours doesn’t, a visit is only a flat fee of $99. Their hours are 8 am to 8 pm, and they don’t do the weekend price gouging. It’s one flat fee or just a low co-pay if your insurance covers them. It was actually the same price as when I have an office visit so that really impressed me.

They’re worth checking out if you live in the San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Berkley, Oakland area. You can get their app here. Even if you don’t live in California, check it out as they may expand outside of the state and they are worth it.

