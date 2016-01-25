Click to read the full story: Harry Styles learning Kendall Jenner Kardashian family ways & John Legend talks Oscar boycott

It is no surprise that when you date a Kardashian/Jenner sister, you pretty much sign up to date the whole family. Time and time again, we have seen the family’s overwhelming involvement in each other’s love lives, which has both its advantages and disadvantages. Hopefully, younger sister Kendall Jenner’s new beau Harry Styles’ experience with incredibly committed fan girls gives him a bit of an upper hand as he becomes increasingly more integrated into the close-knit family.

On Saturday night, Harry, 21, and Kendall, 20, was seen entering a private party that was being held at the Troubadour Rock Club in West Hollywood. Unfortunately, for Harry, he wasn’t able to have Kendall all to himself, as she was joined by her momager Kris Jenner. In the past, Kris has been known to meddle in her daughters’ private lives, so here’s hoping that she gave Kendall and Harry some space, as Kendall is not one to raise romance rumors every other week (like other members of her family).

While walking into the venue, Kendall was seen wearing a black crop top with matching skinny pants, as well as strappy sandals and a fashionable mauve fur jacket (which is from Sally LaPointe’s collection and retails for about $15550!). Meanwhile, Harry sported his signature chest-baring button down shirt with a pinstripe jacket overtop.

Although there have been no reports on whether Kendall and Harry were very affectionate towards each other while inside the party, it has been confirmed that they were inside for at least an hour at the same time.

According to recent reports, it could all be over again for KendallJenner and Harry Styles as they are now facing new rumours that the One Direction heartthrob has already ‘two-timed’ the supermodel.

Adding fuel to the fire are images of the US reality TV star leaving a West Hollywood party early on Saturday night, despite the fact she had cancelled potential work at Paris Fashion Week to be there and had flown to LA from the French capital hours before.

The couple had both attended music manager Jeff Azoff’s birthday party at the Troubadour, but Kendall was pictured leaving after being there for just an hour, a stony look on her face as she departed the venue.

Her swift and surprising exit came as claims were made that Harry, 21, had been unfaithful to on-off love interest Kendall with fashion stylist Pandora Lennard, the two allegedly spending the night at his £3.5million North London pad.

‘It doesn’t look good for Kendall and Harry. She cancelled a modelling gig the other side of the world to be at Jeff’s birthday,’ a source told The Sun, before adding ‘she didn’t look happy on arrival.’

As the Oscars continue to stir up controversy after it was revealed that for the second year in a row all of the nominees for the major awards are Caucasian, more stars and people in the industry are speaking out about their opinion on the whole situation.

Over the weekend, musician and soon-to-be father John Legend attended the Sundance Film Festival, where he spoke to E! News about his thoughts on the lack of diversity within the Oscar nominees.

John explained, “I don’t really have a stand on the boycott right now. I do believe that the Academy made a good move yesterday in trying to diversify the ranks in the Academy.” He went on to reveal, “I just became a member of the Academy this year. This is my first year voting, and I think it’s important for the Academy to come closer to reflecting what the real population looks like.”

Here, John refers to the Academy’s announcement that they were going to make some major changes to ensure that the population is properly represented. In the statement, the organization claimed:

“Beginning later this year, each new member’s voting status will last 10 years, and will be renewed if that new member has been active in motion pictures during that decade. In addition, members will receive lifetime voting rights after three ten-year terms; or if they have won or been nominated for an Academy Award. We will apply these same standards retroactively to current members. In other words, if a current member has not been active in the last 10 years they can still qualify by meeting the other criteria. Those who do not qualify for active status will be moved to emeritus status. Emeritus members do not pay dues but enjoy all the privileges of membership, except voting. This will not affect voting for this year’s Oscars.

At the same time, the Academy will supplement the traditional process in which current members sponsor new members by launching an ambitious, global campaign to identify and recruit qualified new members who represent greater diversity.”

The Academy revealed that they are hoping to double the number of women and diverse members in the prestigious group by 2020. Evidently, the backlash from stars like Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, Spike Lee, amongst numerous others, made an impact on the organization and has definitely helped move the industry to a more equitable, representative future.

The post Harry Styles learning Kendall Jenner Kardashian family ways & John Legend talks Oscar boycott appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay