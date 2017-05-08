Click to read the full story: Harry Styles heats up while Joe Jonas plays things down

While they have been dating for several months now, we haven’t heard much from celebrity couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Despite the fact that they are both in the Hollywood spotlight, as Joe is currently the lead singer of the pop band DNCE and Sophie continue to portray Sansa Stark on the hugely popular TV series Game of Thrones, they have managed to keep their romance under the radar.

However, in a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Sophie opened up about what its like dating the former Jonas brother. In the all-new interview, Sophie gushed, “I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world. You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time. And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this…’”

In addition to having Joe by her side, Sophie also revealed to InStyle that she often finds herself leaning on her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams. The actress explained, “To have someone who understands what you’re going through…that is so rare. And we’ve had the same struggles in terms of dealing with body image and puberty and growing up in the public eye. But I found my strength in her, and I think she found her strength in me.”

Joe’s relationship with Sophie is certainly different than his previous relationships, which were highly publicized (note: Joe’s past girlfriends include Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato).

In other music-related news, One Direction star Harry Styles is also proving to be a hot commodity in Hollywood these days. Just recently, the boy band singer released his first single as a solo artist, “Sign of the Times.” Subsequently, he announced that he would be embarking on a world tour, featuring music from his upcoming debut solo album.

On Friday, May 5th, tickets for Harry’s tour went on sale via Ticketmaster. Incredibly, but yet not all too surprisingly, the 23-year-old’s shows sold out in mere seconds, as fans flooded the ticket-buying platform. According to Ticketmaster, thousands of Harry’s fans registered early so that they would get access to the tickets as soon as they went on sale. In fact, it ended up that there were 7 people who registered early for ticket access for every 1 ticket that was actually put up for sale.

After news of Harry’s tour tickets’ popularity broke, the singer took to his Twitter page to express his dismay and gratitude. The 23-year-old posted, “I am overwhelmed, thank you. If I don’t get to see you this tour, I’ll come back around next year if you’ll have me. Love, H.”

Harry Styles, Twitter post:

I am overwhelmed, thank you. If I don't get to see you this tour, I'll come back around next year if you'll have me. Love, H. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 5, 2017

Currently, Harry’s tour includes a total of 13 North American dates, 10 shows in Europe, as well as 6 dates in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and New Zealand.

With the way that the ticket sales went, it looks like you will have to be willing to fork over the big bucks if you want to see Harry perform in person.

Miley Cyrus fans all over the world are rejoicing, as the young beauty just announced that she would soon be releasing her first single off her yet-to-be-titled upcoming album. In an all-new interview with Billboard magazine, Miley talked candidly about her new sound, as well as the drastic change she underwent during her Bangerz and Dead Petz days.

According to the interviewer, Miley’s new music is worlds away from what she has been putting out for the past few years. In fact, they even described it as being pretty “singer-songwriter-y,” in which Miley replied, “Yeah, but not granola. I don’t listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff.” Discussing her album, Miley confessed, “This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a f***, but right now is not a time to not give a f*** about people. I’m giving the world a hug and saying. ‘Hey, look. We’re good – I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.”

Looking back at her infamous performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards with Robin Thicke, Miley acknowledged that she went through a major transformation in a short period of time. Miley told the media publication that this drastic change took a toll on her relationship with her now-fiancé Liam Hemsworth, who she was separated from between 2013 and 2015. The former Disney star explained, “…I needed to change so much. And changing with someone (Liam) else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, “I don’t recognize you anymore.” We had to refall for each other.”

Fortunately, things are looking good for the young starlet. She is once again engaged to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth and she just recently wrapped up her very first stint as a judge on NBC’s The Voice.

You will be able to hear Miley’s new sound when her single Malibu drops on May 11th.

With her 20s nearly behind her now, Adele showed fans and followers that she is more than ready to fully embrace the day she becomes a 30-year-old. The award-winning songstress took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a playful collage of pictures in honor of her 29th birthday (which took place on Friday, May 5th).

In the early afternoon, Adele posted a series of humorous pictures of her completely made up to look like a grandma version of herself. In the photos, Adele is seen sporting a light orange and white-haired wig, as well as facial prosthetics that age her a good 40+ years. Alongside the post, the “Rolling in the Deep” vocalist captioned, “Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x.”

Adele, Instagram post:

While she is still young at just 29 years old, the UK-born singer has accomplished countless praise-worthy feats already in her career. In fact, her album 21 just recently surpassed Carole King’s hit album Tapestry as the album that has spent the most weeks on the Billboard 200 chart by a female artist.

Happy belated birthday Adele!

The post Harry Styles heats up while Joe Jonas plays things down appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay