Click to read the full story: Hamstring injury keeps Rob Gronkowski from another Patriots game

It doesn’t come as a big surprise that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will be missing his second week due to a hamstring injury after being ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Gronkowski’s absence wasn’t exactly unexpected, but there were a few surprises with the inactives for Week 2 – including Pittsburgh wide receiver Markus Wheaton, who will miss the Steelers’ home game against Cincinnati with a shoulder injury. It’s the second straight missed game for Wheaton, who was listed as a full participant throughout the week.

Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles is out with a knee injury, but Miami running back Arian Foster (hamstring) and Carolina’s Jonathan Stewart (ankle) were in their teams’ respective lineups.

The Dolphins were again without center Mike Pouncey (hip). Defensive end Mario Williams, who was concussed in last week’s loss at Seattle, was active for Miami.

MIAMI AT NEW ENGLAND:

Dolphins: C Mike Pouncey, WR Justin Hunter, G Dallas Thomas, RB Damien Williams, CB Jordan Lucas, LB Donald Butler, RB Isaiah Pead

Patriots: TE Rob Gronkowski, TE A.J. Derby, LB Donta Hightower, G Jonathan Cooper, CB Eric Rowe, OL LaAdrian Waddle, DL Anthony Johnson.

BALTIMORE AT CLEVELAND

Ravens: CB Jerraud Powers, RB Kenneth Dixon, CB Will Davis, RB Javorius Allen, OLB Elvis Dumervil, G/C John Urschel, DT Willie Henry.

Browns: DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DB Marcus Burley, LB Scooby Wright III, OL Shon Coleman, WR Jordan Payton, DL John Hughes III, DL Gabe Wright.

CINCINNATI AT PITTSBURGH

Bengals: TE Tyler Eifert, QB Jeff Driskel, WR Cody Core, CB Chykie Brown, CB KeVarae Russell, OG Christian Westerman, DT DeShawn Williams.

Steelers: WR Markus Wheaton, FB Roosevelt Nix, QB Zach Mettenberger, CB Senquez Golson, LB Steven Johnson, OL Cody Wallace, DE LT Walton.

TENNESSEE AT DETROIT

Titans: WR Kendall Wright, CB LeShaun Sims, OG Josh Kline, OG Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, LB Derrick Morgan, NT Austin Johnson.

Lions: RB Zach Zenner, CB Adairius Barnes, LB DeAndre Levy, OG Joe Dahl, DE Anthony Zettel, OT Cornelius Lucas, TE Cole Wick.

NEW ORLEANS AT N.Y. GIANTS

Saints: RB/RS Marcus Murphy, CB B.W. Webb, CB Delvin Breaux, DE Obum Gwachum, LB Dannell Ellerbe, OL Landon Turner, TE Josh Hill.

Giants: QB Josh Johnson, RB Paul Perkins, RB Bobby Rainey, OT Will Beatty, WR Roger Lewis, DT Montori Hughes, DT Robert Thomas.

DALLAS AT WASHINGTON

Cowboys: QB Tony Romo, RB Darius Jackson, FS Kavon Frazier, LB Mark Nzeocha, G Ronald Leary, DE Ryan Davis, DE Charles Tapper.

Redskins: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Rashad Ross, CB Kendall Fuller, LB Martrell Spaight, DE Anthony Lanier, G Arie Kouandjio, DE Kendall Reyes.

KANSAS CITY AT HOUSTON

Chiefs: RB Jamaal Charles, QB Tyler Bray, WR De’Anthony Thomas, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, OL Parker Ehinger, CB Kenneth Acker, LB Sam Barrington.

Texans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Keith Mumphery, S Eddie Pleasant, MLB Brian Cushing, LT Duane Brown, G Oday Aboushi and DE Joel Heath.

SAN FRANCISCO AT CAROLINA

49ers: QB Christian Ponder, CB Marcus Cromartie, RB DuJuan Harris, DT Tony Jerod-Eddie, OL John Theus, OL Anthony Davis, DT Taylor Hart.

Panthers: QB Joe Webb, WR Damiere Byrd, CB Daryl Williams, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB Jared Norris, OL Tyler Larsen, DT Paul Soliai.

The post Hamstring injury keeps Rob Gronkowski from another Patriots game appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner