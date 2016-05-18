Click to read the full story: ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ Season 2 DVD coming in time for Season 3 on AMC

AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire” is easily a cult favorite, and I’m so glad the cabler gave it another season. It gave the show starring Lee Pace a chance to prove doubters wrong as the second season easily surpassed the first one. You can check it out here early to pre-order.

Now, in time for the third season, the “Halt and Catch Fire” second season DVD is coming out on August 9, right before Season 3 hits. I’ve got a feeling that this will be the final season of the very watchable show so expect it to be a doozy with Joe MacMillan going off the rails again. Last season focused on the women starting up Mutiny, and of course, the guys screwed things up for them, so season 3 should be very interesting to see.

For those of you “Silicon Valley” fans, if you’ve not seen “Halt and Catch Fire” you’re in for a real treat.

The sophomore season of AMC’s hit tech-centered drama “Halt and Catch Fire” hits the ground running. It’s March 1985. More than a year has passed since Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace) set fire to a truck full of Cardiff Giant PCs, the last in a long string of destructive acts that burned the people that made the machine possible: Gordon Clark (Scoot McNairy), Donna Clark (Kerry Bishé), Cameron Howe (Mackenzie Davis) and John Bosworth (Toby Huss). The Giant is about to go the way of the dinosaur, like any number of personal computers to enter the market in the wake of IBM. The lesson is harsh but clear: in history, only the truly disruptive ideas are destined to matter. Season two of “Halt and Catch Fire” thrives on the spirit of innovation and takes on world-changing scenarios, no matter the risk.

Here’s what will be coming with the box set DVD:

Bonus Features:

Inside “Halt and Catch Fire:

History of Now

Joe’s Strategic Benchmarks

Tour of An ‘80s Startup

Set Tour With Lee Pace and Scoot McNairy

Keep and eye out as we’ll have a couple of DVD’s to give you all from our friends at Anchor Bay Entertainment. Last year, we had autographed ones, so expect the same or better. You know we love surprising you all.

