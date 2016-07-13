Click to read the full story: ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ latest featurette lands

Two of my favorite summer shows are about to hit (“Mr. Robot” being one), and “Halt and Catch Fire’s” third (and most likely final) season hits at the end of August. What better way to end the summer season.

Naturally, there are those of you that haven’t seen the show, missed last season or are just jonesing to see last season again. For those of you yearning to see last season, you’re in luck as our friends at Anchor Bay Entertainment have given us two copies of the Season 2 box DVD for you. It comes out on August 9 or you can pre-order it here.

The first season of “Halt and Catch Fire” focused on the guys building up a middle of the road computer company while taking victims with them in their quest to succeed. Last season focused on the women starting up Mutiny, and of course, the guys screwed things up for them, so season 3 should be very interesting to see. I think we can assume Joe MacMillan (played brilliantly by Lee Pace) will continue on his self-destructive path or will Cameron Howe save him while saving herself?

The featurette below gives some great behind the scenes on what goes into the show and Season 2. The producers are impressive in making sure they get their facts right with the fictional characters (although any computer geek can spot who each one is based on pretty easily).

Some may feel that it moves too slow, but this show definitely can be pretty exciting although most of the tension is internal. Many people have gotten spoiled by intense action shows like “Game of Thrones,” but these more evenly paced (Yeah, I know the little pun there) can be just as intense. HBO’s “Looking suffered the same tragedy

HBO’s “Looking suffered the same tragedy in being a brilliantly written show which dealt with real issues, but it just didn’t have enough tittilation (like Showtime’s “Queer As Folk” back in the day) or violence. But, I digress. Check out the video below and you’ll see what I mean about how well this show is put together.

[springboard type=”video” id=”1642399″ player=”mtvt006″ width=”480″ height=”400″ ]

For those of you “Silicon Valley” fans, if you’ve not seen “Halt and Catch Fire” you’re in for a real treat.

The sophomore season of AMC’s hit tech-centered drama “Halt and Catch Fire” hits the ground running. It’s March 1985. More than a year has passed since Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace) set fire to a truck full of Cardiff Giant PCs, the last in a long string of destructive acts that burned the people that made the machine possible: Gordon Clark (Scoot McNairy), Donna Clark (Kerry Bishé), Cameron Howe (Mackenzie Davis) and John Bosworth (Toby Huss). The Giant is about to go the way of the dinosaur, like any number of personal computers to enter the market in the wake of IBM. The lesson is harsh but clear: in history, only the truly disruptive ideas are destined to matter. Season two of “Halt and Catch Fire” thrives on the spirit of innovation and takes on world-changing scenarios, no matter the risk.

Here’s what will be coming with the box set DVD:

Halt and Catch Fire Bonus Features:

Inside “Halt and Catch Fire:

History of Now

Joe’s Strategic Benchmarks

Tour of An ‘80s Startup

Set Tour With Lee Pace and Scoot McNairy

Season 3 of “Halt and Catch Fire” will air on a new night, starting with the two-hour premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 9 p.m ET. The rest of the season will air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

The post ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ latest featurette lands appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: George Cando