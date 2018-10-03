Click to read the full story: Halloween Inspired Whole Food Healthy Smoothies: Dairy Free

Fruit smoothies can be an excellent source of nutrition. They can also be a simple way to get a delicious tasting delivery of nutrients, minerals, and vitamins. Unfortunately, a lot of smoothies are made with milk, which won’t be found on a whole foods grocery list. This means coming up with inventive and alternative ways to making cool and refreshing smoothies for Halloween.

Since a widely accepted definition of a smoothie is a cool, thick drink containing fresh fruit and puréed with yogurt, ice cream or milk, you have to create that creamy, thick consistency with something else. One easy way to replace the cold thickness and creaminess of traditional smoothies is to use frozen fruit in your recipes. Here are a few Halloween inspired smoothies that’ll let you stick to your whole food diet, while also allowing you to enjoy a little Halloween spirit.

If you’re looking for a great smoothie blender that will last forever, I can’t recommend the Nutribullet highly enough. I’ve had mine for nearly ten years now, and it makes the perfect smoothie or iced coffee frappa you ever had.

Also, check out our whole food decadent cupcake ideas for Halloween.

The Blood of Dracula Smoothie:

Ingredients

1 cup of juice from blood oranges

1 cup frozen cherries

Directions

Add all ingredients to your blender and start blending away.

Blend for a couple of minutes until you have a smooth consistency.

Pour into one large or two small glasses and enjoy the blood of Dracula!

Halloween Pumpkin Smoothie:

The carotenoids in pumpkin are known as cancer fighters, and they also help keep your vision top-notch. Potassium is found in high levels in pumpkin, and this means healthy blood pressure maintenance. There is some evidence that canned pumpkin is better for you than fresh pumpkin, so if you go the canned route, make sure there are no preservatives or sugars added.

Ingredients

1/2 cup ice cubes

1/2 cup green apples

1/2 cup juice from apples

3 ounces pumpkin, fresh or canned

1 tablespoon fresh ginger

Directions

Smoothies are super simple because you often just add the ingredients and blend, and that is the formula to follow here. Make sure you blend long enough to get all ingredients mixed evenly. This is a low-carbohydrate, low-calorie, high-nutrition treat that pumpkin lovers will enjoy. If you’re watching your blood sugar this is a great one to enjoy without worrying about that insulin level spiking.

The “Tastes Like a Pumpkin Pie” Smoothie:

There is no doubt that when you think of Halloween, you eventually think about pumpkins. Starbucks every year rolls out their pumpkin flavored coffees and smoothies that are all the rage during late September and October, and pumpkin-flavored everything appears on menu boards in the fall. If you want to create a healthy Halloween smoothie that tastes just like your grandmother’s famous pumpkin pie, here you go.

Ingredients

1 cup of canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon of powdered cinnamon

1 or 2 tablespoons of raw honey, to taste

6 cubes of ice

1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg (you can substitute Pumpkin Pie spice if you have that)

1 egg (optional)

Directions

Blend all ingredients, heating and slowly adding the honey after blending other ingredients.

As with a typical smoothie recipe, blend until you get the consistency you are looking for. Some people like thicker smoothies while some tend to prefer the watery consistency. You can experiment with this recipe by adding or reducing pumpkin, cinnamon, honey, and nutmeg; you can create a chilled Halloween treat that rivals the best pumpkin pie you have ever eaten.

When you combine whole food ingredients, you can get a variety of different flavors and textures in your smoothie. Once you start to get a grasp on making smoothies, you will find there is no limit to the drinks that you can make. They are great for boosting your metabolism while also helping in weight loss.

The post Halloween Inspired Whole Food Healthy Smoothies: Dairy Free appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Jackie Warner