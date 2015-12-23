Click to read the full story: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Prove More than Just ‘Voice’ Publicity & David Foster Speaks Up

While some people wondered if Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would keep up their romance going after their Voice duties were done, it looks like couple is doing their best to prove that they truly are a couple – and not just a publicity stunt set up by NBC.

Just a few days ago, Gwen and Blake jetted off to Blake’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Here, the two recent divorcees were far from shy when it came to showing their affection for each other. On Monday, Gwen even opted to tweet a gif of her getting a dozen kisses on the cheek from her new man, as she wished her followers Merry Christmas.

Since posting the PDA-filled gif, Gwen and Blake have been seen out and about at numerous local hot spots in Tishomingo. Gwen joined the country star, as they dined at Gonzalez restaurant, once again wearing matching camouflage outfits. A source that was at the restaurant claims, “they sat next to each other at the table and were very affectionate. They kept caressing each other.”

While Gwen may be enjoying her time out in Blake’s territory, sources reveal that Gwen is planning to return to California for Christmas with her children. However, at this point, it is unclear whether her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale or her new man Blake Shelton will be joining in on the present opening.

Naturally, some low rent gossip sites are making claims that Miranda Lambert was “disgusted” by their show of affection, but the country star is doing quite well on her own.

It has only been a couple of weeks since Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster announced she was getting a divorce from her husband, David Foster. Since the news broke, Yolanda has spoken out several times about the unfortunate fate of their marriage. However, it is just now that David has broken his silence about the split.

In a statement to E! News David explained, “over the past few weeks, a great deal of inaccurate and baseless information has been reported claiming to represent my thoughts and feelings. It is painful to watch this happen repeatedly – especially while trying to cope with the personal nature of challenges surrounding the breakup of our loving marriage.”

Here, David referred to the multiple sources that claimed he asked Yolanda for a divorce after her illness became too much of a burden. However, he ensured to clear this rumor up, stating, “I have always had and continue to have the utmost respect and love for Yolanda. Which is why it is so frustrating to see headlines questioning her chronic debilitating illness.”

David goes on to further clear up the speculations, saying, “I have been by Yolanda’s side over the past four years to the best of my ability as she battled the complexities of her Lyme diagnosis. I am incredibly proud of Yolanda’s determination and mission to find a cure, and how brave and open she has been by sharing her story in hopes of changing the future for others.”

While Yolanda’s illness as been the focal point of most reports regarding the couple’s unexpected divorce, sources close to the family also claim that the two struggled blending their families. Reportedly, Yolanda and David had difficulty creating cohesion between their five kids, all of which were from previous marriages.

You can catch more about Yolanda and David on all new episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, airing Tuesdays on Bravo.

The granddaddy of thrash music, Henry Rollins, had a few things to say (when doesn’t he) about the 2016 presidential candidates.

“I’m not a Trump fan at all, but he will say what’s on his mind,” Rollins said. “Like, ‘No more Muslims!’ You just said that. And of course in this country, a lot of people agree. Trump, one day he held up his cell phone and said, ‘Here’s Lindsey Graham‘s number!’ I could not not laugh … He would be a disastrous president, but at the same time, I don’t think he wants to be president. I think he’s a bored rich guy just being crass.”

Rollins noted that Republicans wouldn’t have stood for Trump’s “racist and xenophobic” posturing during the Reagan era, and blamed cynicism towards Washington D.C. on the left and right for allowing a such a non-mainstream figure to emerge. “[Trump] bespeaks of an America that’s sick of war, sick of a crap economy, sick of the richest economy in the world with poverty, and nobody on either side of the aisle seems to want to fix it — otherwise we would have.”

While Rollins is throwing his support behind Sanders, he copped to some political cynicism of his own, saying, “he’ll never get elected” and “his concepts are way too radical for America.

“I like him because I think he’s a straight shooter,” Rollins added. “I love his progressive ideas about health care, election campaign reform, and foreign policy. I’ve always liked him because he’s honest to a fault. He’s a true statesman.”

Rollins did suggest Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton had a good chance of winning the election, but said, “I think [she] will be astonishingly mediocre. I think she’s a brilliant woman, she’s just kind of status quo, and we won’t get anywhere. That sucks.”

