Not Even Gregg Popovich Knows What Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili Will Decide this Offseason

With an 113-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, questions of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and their future with the San Antonio Spurs began to flow freely.

The consensus with Ginobili seemed to be that this would be his last season; however, after a franchise-record 67 wins followed by a disappointing playoff exit in the Western Conference Semifinals, there’s no telling what will happen over the offseason.

“Of course, it’s been an amazing run,” said Ginobili when asked about his future in the sport. “We all enjoy playing with each other. I’m so proud of having played with those guys for so many years and winning so many games, and even playing with the new guys. If there’s a reason why you always want to come back and keep being part of this, because of the amazing chemistry, the good times, and the good people that you play with and spend time with.

“If I was miserable every day and I couldn’t stand the guys next to me, it would be an easy decision…I really appreciate everybody: the team, front office, coaches, everything. S it makes it different.”

Ginobili has a player option for the 2016-2017 season worth $2.9 million. Duncan’s player option sits at $6.4 million.

Just don’t make the mistake of asking head coach Gregg Popovich what his stars will do with the player options.

“Why do you say that?” said Pop when asked if Duncan had played his last professional basketball game. “Do you know something that I don’t know? I just wanted to make that clear. Tim was playing really well. So we played him as much as we possibly could because he earned the minutes. He did a good job.”

One thing for sure, the Spurs have nothing to worry about should Duncan and Ginobili throw in the towel. With Kawhi Leonard emerging as one of the top players in the league, Tony Parker still young enough, and the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Popovich will lead his team right back into the playoffs next season, and the next season, and the next season.

It’ll be weird not having ‘The Big Fundamental’ on the court, though.

