Greg Hardy Takes a Break from Beating Women to Pursue a Career in MMA Fighting

It looks like Greg Hardy will finally be picking on someone his own size.

The former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys defensive end missed the majority of the 2014 season after being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List for domestic violence, as Hardy was convicted of domestic assault against his ex-girlfriend Nicole Holder.

Upon his return in 2015, Hardy was suspended 10 games (a ban which was later reduced to four). The Cowboys gave Hardy a chance last season, signing the embattled end to a one-year, $13 million deal. Though he proved he can still play with six sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in his 12 games, Hardy was a cancer in the locker room. The Cowboys also probably expected a few more sacks for the price, as Hardy actually received $8.8 million of the total deal.

He has had trouble finding his footing in the NFL since. Drew Rosenhaus, Hardy’s agent, sent a memo to all NFL teams insisting that his client was a changed man after undergoing behavioral therapy for domestic violence, anger management, and temper management. Still nothing for the 2013 Pro Bowler.

Last month, just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for Hardy and his football career, he was arrested for possession of cocaine.

With no luck landing on a new professional football team, Hardy has decided to go another route.

“I’m very focused and excited to start my MMA career,” said Hardy. “I’m going to do this the right way, I can assure you of that.”

Hardy has no extensive background in martial arts against men; however, he has been training for several months in preparation for his debut.

Several months. And he’ll be fighting guys that have trained their whole lives for this. So if you plan on tuning in to see Hardy get his ass kicked, you’ll be in for a treat. He’ll be getting his just desserts.

Unless he fights a woman, in which case Hardy will be well prepared for the battle.

