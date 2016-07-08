Click to read the full story: Golden State Warriors salary cap nightmare

New 2017-2018 Salary Cap Predictions May Complicate Golden State Warriors Super Team Hopes

The NBA went a little overboard this season with the salary cap. All that new TV money led to a lot of big-money contracts for players that aren’t necessarily worth it.

Cleveland Cavaliers reserve Timofey Mozgov signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Teammate Matthew Dellavedova signed for $38 million over four years with the Milwaukee Bucks. Former New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter Ryan Anderson will make $20 million a season over the next four years, more than anyone on the Golden State Warriors made for the 2015-2016 season.

Mike Conley, not a superstar (or even an All-Star) by any stretch of the imagination, signed the richest deal in NBA history—a five-year, $153 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. 100 percent is guaranteed.

“As shocking as the numbers seem, the reality is the business is that much stronger, and the players are just getting their rightful share,” explained agent Marc Fleisher.

As teams scrambled for warm bodies to collect a check in order to meet the league and collective bargaining agreement mandates, free agents got paid very well. Players’ pockets were also blessed by the $24 million cap increase, putting it at $94 million for the 2016-2017 season.

However, after seeing some of the asinine numbers, the NBA is drawing back a little bit, cutting the projected cap for the 2017-2018 season about $5 million down to $102 million.

Although $5 million is chump change in the NBA, the downward sloping prediction could pose a serious issue for the Warriors after this season. You see, the Dream Team of superstars they put together will all want their fair share.

Kevin Durant will most likely opt-out of his contract after this season, meaning the Warriors will need $33.5 million to resign him to a max deal for 2017-2018. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry and 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala will also be free agents next offseason.

Something’s gotta give. Maybe the Warriors can’t have it all. Someone will have to go, and if it isn’t one of these three guys, it’ll be Klay Thompson or Draymond Green.

But hopefully, it’ll be Durant.

