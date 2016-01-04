Click to read the full story: Gigi Hadid Unveils Shirtless Zayn Malik & Kim Kardashian Unveils Kanye’s Saint

Despite trying to keep their romance on the down low, model Gigi Hadid couldn’t help but post a picture of her new boy Zayn Malik to her Instagram.

On Saturday, Gigi posted a black and white image of a bare-chested young male holding her cat, Cleo. Although the image does not show the face of her muse, fans were quickly able to identify Zayn by the tattoos on his chest and arms.

The new couple have been fueling rumors after they were seen leaving a venue together back in November after an after-party for the American Music Awards. Since then, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions, some of which they were seen publicly holding hands.

At first, it seemed as though Gigi was trying not to confirm the speculations, as she was receiving some criticism for moving on so fast from her relationship with musician Joe Jonas. However, it looks like the model is slowly allowing her new beau into her public life.

In addition to the torso pic, Gigi also hinted at her relationship with Zayn in a recent picture she posted to Twitter. On New Year’s Eve, Gigi posted an image of her Facetiming while wearing a T-shirt with the Bradford City Football Club logo on it. Evidently, it wasn’t long till people realized that this happened to be the soccer team from Zayn’s hometown.

Gigi Hadid, Twitter post:

When you try to be the local alarm clock cause you wanna do activities ? @bellahadid @CSmoller pic.twitter.com/ju0TGVhFwG — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) December 31, 2015

So while the supermodel may be just giving fans and followers little subtle hints at her new man, it doesn’t look like it will be too much longer until he will be making regular appearances on her social media pages.

Meanwhile, another man is also making a subtle appearance on social media. On Saturday, reality star Kim Kardashian posted the first glimpse at her newborn son Saint on her Instagram page.

In the photo, Saint’s little hand is seen wrapped around Kim’s daughter North’s finger. Alongside the image Kim captioned, “[North] said, “He’s my best friend.”

And while fans were excited to see even Saint’s hand, unfortunately, it may be some time before the world gets a better look at the newborn. It has been reported that both Kanye and Kim are adamant that the baby stays out of the public eye, including on Kim’s show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But just wait until the right price pops up from People or another publication and then Saint West will be ripe for marketing.

A source close to the family claims, “Kim and Kanye are tired, but are enjoying every moment they can with Saint.” Going on to add, “Kanye loves that there is a baby boy in the family now. Kanye is already thinking of melodies for baby Saint.”

Moreover, while Saint’s appearance may be kept private, it probably won’t be too long before Kanye drops a new track about his new son. This would complement his hit song “Only One” that he released back in 2014 in honor of his daughter, North.

The post Gigi Hadid Unveils Shirtless Zayn Malik & Kim Kardashian Unveils Kanye’s Saint appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay