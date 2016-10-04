Click to read the full story: Gigi Hadid adds security after Kim Kardashian robbery

It looks like some other celebrities are learning from Kim Kardashian’s recent scary situation in Paris. As we previously reported on our site, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint early Monday morning inside her Paris hotel room. The mogul was reportedly tied up and left in her hotel bathroom, as five masked men took off with close to $10 million worth of jewelry.

Following the news of Kim’s dangerous encounter, supermodel Gigi Hadid decided to beef up her security team. While Kim was able to fly back to the US shortly after the robbery, Gigi was unable to flee home, as she is currently working at Paris Fashion Week.

Making her way to a show, Gigi was seen surrounded by a notably larger group of security guards. An eyewitness told People magazine, “It looks like [Gigi] added two more bodyguards to her entourage. She left this afternoon’s Giambattista Valli show with what appears an enforced detail of three personnel.”

With the news of Kim’s break-in, as well as Gigi’s encounter with Internet prankster Vitalii Sediuk just a few days ago, it is no surprise that the 21-year-old supermodel has opted to hire more security.

Hopefully, Gigi is able to avoid any more scary incidents while she finishes up at Paris Fashion Week.

Saturday Night Live just aired its 42nd season premiere. From A-list stars to world-class comedians to award-winning musicians, SNL has become a mainstay in pop culture. However, like any show that has been on the air for numerous seasons, SNL has struggled with maintaining its viewership. Fortunately, this season is on track to be a hit, as the 42nd season premiere ended up being the show’s biggest premiere in 8 years.

On Saturday, October 1st, Suicide Squad and Wolf of Wall Street actress Margot Robbie hosted the season premiere, joined by musical guest The Weeknd. Inevitably, with the presidential election in full swing, much of the episode was dedicated to spoofing the 2 prominent candidates (Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump). In fact, actor Alec Baldwin was featured on the show as Republican nominee Donald Trump, while SNL star Kate McKinnon expertly portrayed Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton. In addition, former SNL cast member Darrell Hammond returned to portray Bill Clinton, while Larry David took on the role of Bernie Sanders.

Clearly, the politically themed episode was a big draw, as the show’s premiere saw an increase of 29% in terms of viewership in comparison to its 2015 season debut.

While the success of the NBC show’s premiere is a big accomplishment, it does fall inline with past viewership patterns. As mentioned, the last time that a premiere had this kind of response was 8 years ago, in 2008. Similarly to this year, 2008’s premiere episode was very much focused on politics. SNL legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler starred in it, as Sarah Palin and Hilary Clinton, respectively. Subsequently, Tina Fey was awarded Associated Press’ AP Entertainer of the Year for her now infamous portrayal of Palin.

Fortunately, this election’s candidates – particularly Mr. Trump – are providing SNL’s writers plenty of material to work with

You can catch more of SNL season 42 when it returns this Saturday, October 8th on NBC.

Ryan Lochte has picked up another random endorsement deal — this time for a headache medication.

The gold-medal swimmer — who lost a number of lucrative sponsorships, including Speedo and Ralph Lauren, after lying about being held up in Rio during the Olympics — is now a spokesman for headache treatment Migralex.

“Ryan Lochte has had an outstanding athletic career . . . We are honored to have him be our spokesperson for Migralex,” says a company release that does not explain the connection to Lochte, who also has new deals promoting cough drops and a security device.

Perhaps Lochte gets headaches from wearing his swim cap too tight or just straining to remember those dance moves.

SiriusXM axed Bethenny Frankel’s radio show, “B Real with Bethenny,” after she threw a diva fit at a VIP Coldplay concert in the Hamptons that was sponsored by the radio giant and chucked a drink on other guests.

“They were prepared to give Bethenny her own show, but they ripped up the contract after that night,” a source said. Frankel was one of the 150 important guests, which included Jay Z and ­Beyoncé, at Coldplay’s Aug. 7 gig at the intimate Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett. Despite the VIP crowd, she deemed herself the most important guest there and threw a sticky drink over three women who were blocking her view.

A witness told us: “Bethenny started poking and pushing them. Then, when they didn’t move, she went to the bar and got a mixed drink and threw it over them.”

A source close to Frankel told us at the time, “It was a crush . . . and very hot. People were jockeying for a view. It looked like this woman, who vehemently refused to move, needed some cooling off . . . so Bethenny tossed some water on her.”

We’re told one woman, whose white dress was drenched, left in disgust and later complained to Sirius bosses. Sources told media outlets another woman who was rudely splashed was Lisa ­Pevaroff-Cohn, the wife of Goldman bigwig Gary Cohn.

Frankel announced three days later, on Aug. 10, that her weekly show, which started in May on Andy Cohen’s channel, was taking a summer break and she’d be back in full force in September. Except she didn’t come back at all.

Sirius insisted Frankel’s behavior had nothing to do with its severing ties with her. “When we announced ‘B Real with Bethenny’ . . . back in April, it was as a limited-run weekly series. We often work with hosts [on] limited-run series to develop . . . with the hope they can lead a daily show . . . That requires a great time commitment from the hosts. Bethenny is busy with Bravo and other projects, and we were unsure whether, in the long run, we could get enough of her time for a five-day-a-week show,” a spokesman said.

French police were still hunting on Tuesday for five people suspected of assaulting Kim Kardashian West in a private Paris residence before robbing her of more than $10 million worth of jewelry.

After forcing their way into the American celebrity’s apartment, the robbers held her up at gunpoint and locked her in a bathroom before escaping on bicycles in the early hours of Monday. They stole a jewelry box and a ring.

Kardashian West, who was in the French capital to attend fashion week shows, has since returned to the U.S.

Paris prosecutors say police have yet to identify the suspects and declined to answer whether they had received help from the reality TV star’s entourage. Kardashian West’s bodyguard wasn’t present when the incident happened.

More than five months after Prince’s fatal drug overdose, investigators have narrowed their focus to two main questions: whether doctors illegally prescribed opioids meant for the pop star and whether the fentanyl that killed him came from a black-market source, a law enforcement official said.

Those lines of inquiry raise the prospect that a doctor or doctors could be charged with writing unlawful prescriptions and that a separate suspect or set of suspects with ties to narcotics trafficking could be charged with supplying the fatal dose.

Prince was 57 when he was found April 21 in an elevator at his suburban Minneapolis studio and estate. Authorities have revealed little publicly about their investigation, saying only that the probe is ongoing.

The law enforcement official who described the investigation has knowledge of the inquiry but spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to comment on the record. The person declined to provide any additional details.

Investigations of fatal overdoses can be lengthy and complex, especially when drug traffickers or other underworld figures are involved.

Ryan Pacyga, a Minneapolis criminal defense attorney who is not connected to the Prince case, said law enforcement is not going to rush unless there is a risk to the public or immediate danger to others.

In typical drug cases, investigators will subpoena documents including computer files, emails and financial records. When looking at where the fentanyl came from, they will “follow the money” and look at orders, shipments and the bank accounts or credit cards that made payments, Pacyga said.

They will also identify people they want to speak with.

“They’ll interview from the bottom up,” Pacyga said. “They’ll talk to the people who really don’t have much criminal exposure and keep working their way up to who they think the big wrongdoers are.”

Notable drugs cases are often prosecuted in federal, not state, court.

Among the most serious federal charges a person who supplied the fentanyl could face – be it a doctor, trafficker or friend – is opioid distribution resulting in death, which carries a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison. Under Minnesota law, anyone who gave Prince the fentanyl that killed him could face a potential third-degree murder charge, even if that person did not know the pills contained the drug.

Fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, can be obtained as a legal painkiller with a prescription. But some findings in Prince’s case point to an illegal source, including evidence that some pills taken from his home after he died were counterfeit drugs that were marked as a generic version of Vicodin but actually contained fentanyl, an official close to the investigation told the AP in August. That official also spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

Even when it is produced legally by pharmaceutical manufacturers, fentanyl can be obtained illegally in many ways. A doctor can prescribe it to someone who then passes it on to a third person or prescriptions can be forged.

The official who spoke in August said Prince did not have a prescription for any controlled substances in Minnesota in the last 12 months.

Prince had a reputation for clean living, and some friends said they never saw any sign of drug use. But longtime friend and collaborator Sheila E. has said Prince had hip and knee problems that she said came from years of jumping off risers and stage speakers in heels.

The death of one of the most influential musicians of the modern era has drawn public attention to a startling increase in fentanyl overdoses. Most of the deaths are linked not to prescriptions but to illicitly made fentanyl pills or fentanyl that has been mixed with and sold as heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal and those who make it illicitly are not meticulous about how much fentanyl goes in each pill. Traffickers often pass the pills off as Oxycontin or some other name-brand opioid, so, if Prince took a counterfeit pill, he may not have known it contained fentanyl.

Determining whether the last person to hand or send the fentanyl to Prince knew it was fentanyl is probably one of the most difficult questions for investigators. Legal experts say evidence of such direct knowledge can be critical, but isn’t necessary, to bring charges.

Another possibility is that Prince ordered the drugs himself online. Some online distributors accept orders through dark-net sites, then deliver the drugs by unsuspecting mail-service companies.

If traffickers bear responsibility for the fatal fentanyl, identifying them could be difficult, even impossible.

The chain of traffickers could include Chinese producers of the raw ingredients of fentanyl and Mexican cartels that transform the drug into pills at clandestine labs. Pill mills also operate in the U.S., the DEA says.

Shortly after Prince’s death, authorities said they were looking at whether a doctor supplied him with drugs, similar to how Conrad Murray prescribed the anesthetic propofol to Michael Jackson, contributing to his 2009 death. Murray was charged seven months later, convicted by a California jury of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 and sentenced to four years behind bars. He was released after serving two.

Charges against a doctor for writing unnecessary prescriptions to feed someone’s drug habit can quickly stack up. They can include tax evasion if ill-gotten profits are not included on tax returns, as well as wire fraud if any aspect of the crime was conducted over the telephone.

Kanye West has canceled and rescheduled two tour dates after his wife Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

LiveNation, promoter of West’s Saint Pablo Tour, announced Monday that a concert scheduled for Tuesday in Philadelphia and another scheduled for Thursday in the Detroit area have been bumped back to December.

West’s tour will resume Friday in Chicago.

Early Monday, armed robbers broke into a private residence in Paris where Kardashian West was staying, bound her and fled with more than $10 million in jewels. She had been in Paris for the city’s fashion week but returned to New York later Monday.

The statement from LiveNation cites “family concerns” as the reason for the postponements.

The Philadelphia show will now be Dec. 13 and the Michigan show Dec. 22.

The ordeal of Kim Kardashian West – who was left tied up after a $10 million jewel heist in her private Paris residence – dominated talk among editors at Fashion Week. It cast a gray cloud over collections that otherwise were meant to exude joy and creativity.

Here are Monday’s highlights.

KIM KARDASHIAN’S ROBBERY

Some editors raised questions about the security in a city that remains under a state of emergency following a spate of extremist attacks, and others said the heist would discourage celebrities from coming back to Paris in the future.

Then there were those who said that life in the Paris Fashion Week “bubble” would continue as normal.

But for all, the Kardashian ordeal provoked shock and surprise – and all agreed there were lessons to be learnt to prevent another such crime.

“Total shock. We’ve been talking about it in every front row I’ve sat in,” said Christina Binkley, the Wall Street Journal fashion columnist.

“Celebrities here are dripping in jewels. They are a great target. I bet you there’s going to be higher security. You’re not going to be seeing them walking in on their own. Who would walk around Paris on your own knowing there’s people casing you for your $5 million ring? Of course, in the future, they’ll think twice about coming,” she added.

Cathy Horyn, former New York Times Fashion Editor, expressed incredulity that Kardashian’s security detail didn’t avert it.

“She already had (celebrity accoster Vitalii Sediuk) bothering her this week. I’m sure she is now questioning how she could have been more careful, how she behaves, because Kim tends to travel with more fanfare and more publicity around her, purposefully. That’s been part of her shtick,” she said.

Others played it down.

“I don’t think it was discouraging other celebrities from coming to Paris because Kardashian is a uniquely high profile person whose career is all about showing her personal life to the public. Everyone knows where she stays, so it’s easy for her to make herself the target for this kind of robbery,” said Yoanna Liu, Fashion Editor of Harper’s Bazaar China.

“Unlike Kim Kardashian, I don’t have millions of dollars of jewelry in my bag,” said Luke Lietch of Vogue Runway.

“But, yes it’s definitely something that’s affected the texture of fashion week. There’s no doubt that people have said today that it presents a bad image of Paris,” he said.

STELLA MCCARTNEY’S BRIGHT IDEAS

Stella McCartney’s Monday morning show had already exhausted fashionistas reaching for their coffee cups, but the real wake up came in the show.

It was a superb collection of 39 original looks brimming with bright, new ideas.

One of the first styles introduced a new silhouette: an exaggeratedly round shoulder with curved voluminous arms, separated stiffly from the torso in thick white fabric with a corset-like waist.

It was achieved by very intricate structuring, and repeated in beige, sand and khaki in various forms.

Another key idea was the huge, dramatic drawstring on the waist of skirts – adding a touch of McCartney’s signature utilitarian or sporty styles.

The chic looseness of the looks was also beautiful. A trapeze-shaped look in off white that was back-heavy flourished down the body into voluminous gathered layers that gave it a three-dimensional quality.

The only drawback in the display in what was one of the best shows of the season was the series of colored printed looks, and only because they detracted from the beauty of the silhouettes.

The finale? Pure joy, as the models did a freestyle dance down the runway that had even the poker-faced U.S. Vogue Editor Anna Wintour smiling.

GOLD OBSESSION PARTY

It was the lipstick that launched a thousand celebrity appearances.

L’Oreal hosted one of the biggest VIP soirees of the fashion season on Sunday night, the Gold Obsession Party attended by a swathe of fashion’s great and good.

Naomi Campbell, Kris Jenner, Cheryl, Karlie Kloss, Doutzen Kroes and Lara Stone all posed for the camera in black and gold outfits, before partying the night away

The event celebrated the cosmetic powerhouse’s five “Color Riche” lipstick shades, as the company describes, “wrapped in 24-Carat Gold pigments for a statement metallic lipstick look.”

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN’S HOMAGE TO SHETLAND

The wild, rugged magic of the Scottish Shetland Islands was conjured up by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen’s typically dream-like fashion voyage.

Models sporting narrow gossamer fine Shetland Lace dresses walked slowly down the runway tapestry of an isolated barren island.

Leather harnesses holding jingle bells, featured motifs of cockle shells, spider webs and ocean waves evoked the local traditions of the ancient archipelago.

Oversize paneled dresses were brought into life with vividly colored patches of what the designer identified as Fairisle Knit.

And local resident Shetland clans were given perhaps their first ever high fashion homage in the form of Celtic checks in sharp tailoring with a masculine edge – with wild rose and thistle threadwork. It made for a complex and endearing display.

GIAMBATTISTA VALLI’S COLLECTION DRAWS EYES TO THE BUST

The muted color palette of mainly black-and-white set the tone for lauded Italian designer Giambattista Valli’s low-key but effective collection Monday.

Fastidious embroideries and decorations – that clad delicately feminine A-line skirts and dresses – drew power from their monochrome subtly and did not arrest the eye.

Design choices such as these always make Valli a standout on the Paris Fashion Week calendar.

But the focus of the silhouette in this rather racy collection was all on the bust.

In most of the 45 looks, eyeballs were drawn firmly to the chest – in sexy exposed bras, bodice tops that hung with tiny straps, bands across the torso, sheer shirts that exposed lingerie underneath, and diaphanous shoulder-less dresses that were cut just above the breast.

It was the sexiest collection the designer has produced in seasons.

ALBER ELBAZ AWARDED LEGION OF HONOR

Former Lanvin designer and icon of fashion Alber Elbaz was awarded the French Legion of Honor, the country’s highest civilian distinction for his services to fashion. He was flanked by his celebrity friends, actresses Demi Moore and Kristin Scott Thomas, as he accepted the award.

France’s Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay presented the award to the famously effusive 55-year-old Moroccan-Israeli in a ceremony on Monday, in which Elbaz paid homage to the storied house he had successfully steered for fifteen years. He left Lanvin in October 2015.

“I want to thank all my collaborators from Lanvin who helped me to realize my dreams every day, day after day,” he said.

“You are the best orchestra I have ever had and one day we will maybe be back together but maybe in another place… I miss you all,” he added.

HERMES SAYS LESS IS MORE

Devastating beauty through tasteful minimalism.

That was the mantra for Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski’s spring collection for Hermes, which could possibly be her strongest so far.

A soft gray dress with pleated grooves was paired with a simple tan belt – followed by a metallic gray minidress with square sections paired with an equally simple crisp square ochre handbag.

It was a masterful use of complementary color contrast that gave the understated power to such simple and neat styles.

Voluminous proportions in high-waisted pants and in billowing statement coats, meanwhile, gave the looks a chicness, by elongating the body.

Other single garment looks, like a rich black floor-length gown, exuded kinesis and luxury from myriad fabric embroideries that seemed to melt into the dress.

