New York Giants Kicker Josh Brown Admits to Past Domestic Violence, Future with Team, NFL in Question

UPDATE: 10/21/2016

Josh Brown will be put on the commissioner’s exempt list Friday and has kicked his last kick with the New York Giants, sources told ESPN NFL Insider Chris Mortensen.

Multiple sources also expressed real doubt that Brown would ever kick again in the NFL after documents surfaced this week in which the veteran kicker admitted to domestic abuse against his wife.

After New York Giants kicker Josh Brown was suspended Week One for domestic abuse, everyone thought he was an ass, but the issue was quickly swept under the rug as the season got going.

Not anymore—this dude’s a confirmed ass.

The police who handled the case brought by Molly, Brown’s now ex-wife, have released the documents involved in the episode. In the emails and journal entries, Brown admitted blatantly to “physically, emotionally, and verbally” abusing his wife.

“I viewed myself as God basically, and she was my slave,” wrote Brown. “I carried an overwhelming sense of entitlement because I put money higher than God, and I used it as a power tool.”

Yeah. Let that sink in.

Needless to say, the Giants and NFL are already discussing an indefinite suspension. They aren’t going to screw this up the way they did the Ray Rice case.

“He admitted to us that he’s abused his wife in the past,” said Giants owner John Mara.

Wait…so this is just like the Ray Rice event. The league (or in this case the Giants) knew that this guy was scum and suspended him only one game. The only reason there isn’t a massive outrage over this incident is because we don’t have a video. A picture says a thousand words, as they say.

“I can’t answer now what the future holds,” said Mara when asked about Brown’s standing with the team in light of the new documents. “We need to gather more information and make a decision when we can. However, given what has happened over the last day or two and what we’ve been able to review, we feel the best course of action for Josh and for our football team is to make him inactive this week.”

Brown is not traveling to London with the Giants for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams; however, both Mara and the league know that being inactive for one game simply isn’t enough. Much like Ray Rice, I’m not sure I see much of a future in football for Brown.

And good riddance.

