‘Game of Thrones’ knocks our ‘Frasier’s’ record at Emmy Awards plus winners
NBC’s “Fraiser” has held the record for most awarded Emmys, but that changed Sunday night at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards when HBO’s “Game of Thrones” thrashed them to take that honor with 12 awards. This included best drama so winter did come for Kelsey Grammer and crew. The full list of winners is just below.
The other big award winners at the Emmys were “Veep,” and “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.” That latter won five awards including best-limited series. Julia Louis-Dreyfuss won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category.
The brilliant BBC series “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won for Outstanding Television movie with their special episode movie, “The Abominable Bride.”
Sunday night’s show will be remembered more for the speeches like Jill Soloway calling to ‘topple the patriarchy,’ Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire, Sandwich Gate and Tatiana Maslany winning for clone-club.
Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the night with a low-speed car chase as an homage to O.J. Simpson. He attempted to reach the Microsoft Theater in downtown L.A. began in a white Bronco driven by Malcolm-Jamal Warner and continued in vehicles with the “Modern Family” Dunphy family, “Late Late Show” host James Corden, “Veep” President Selina Meyer (who made a fantastically off-color joke about LBJ, Lyndon Baines Johnson) and presidential candidate-turned-Uber driver Jeb Bush. (“If you run a positive campaign, the voters will ultimately make the right choice,” he told Emmy nominee Kimmel.) The host’s arduous commute culminated in a ride on the back of one of Daenerys Targaryen’s “Game of Thrones” dragons — which set Ryan Seacrest ablaze.
Then Kimmel began talking and hit the expected subjects.
Once Kimmel started his monologue, it didn’t take long for the subject to turn to this year’s presidential election. “If it wasn’t for television, would Donald Trump be running for president?” he asked, to which the audience replied with an enthusiastic “No!”
Kimmel turned his attention to the man he said was to blame for “the Donald Trump phenomenon”: Mark Burnett, the British producer who created “The Apprentice” and made “You’re fired!” a beloved catchphrase. As the camera lingered on Burnett’s face as he cringed guiltily, Kimmel quipped, “Thanks for coming from England to tear us all apart.”
Below is the complete list of winners of the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards:
Best Drama Series
The Americans
Game of Thrones — WINNER
House of Cards
Downton Abbey
Better Call Saul
Mr. Robot
Homeland
Best Comedy Series
Veep — WINNER
Transparent
Silicon Valley
Modern Family
Master of None
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Black-ish
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Danes. Homeland
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black — WINNER
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Kyle Chandler, Bloodline
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot — WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Best Directing for a Drama Series
Downton Abbey, “Episode 9,” Directed by Michael Engler
Game of Thrones, “Battle of the Bastards,” Directed by Miguel Sapochnik — WINNER
Game of Thrones, “The Door,” Directed by Jack Bender
Homeland, “The Tradition Of Hospitality,” Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter
The Knick, “This Is All We Are,” Directed by Steven Soderbergh
Ray Donovan, “Exsuscito,” Directed by David Hollander
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey — WINNER
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Constance Zimmer, UnREAL
Best Writing for a Drama Series
The Americans, “Persona Non Grata,” Written by Joel fields, Joe Weisenberg
Downton Abbey, “Episode 8,” Writen by Julian Fellowes
Game of Thrones, “Battle Of The Bastards,” Written by David Benioff, D. B. Weiss — WINNER
The Good Wife, “End,” Written by Robert King, Michelle King
Mr. Robot, “eps1.0_hellofriend.mov,” Written by Sam Esmail
UnREAL, “Return,” Written by Marti Noxon, Sarah Gertrude Shapiro
Best Variety Sketch Series
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Inside Amy Schumer
Key & Peele — WINNER
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Louis J. Horvitz, 58th Grammy Awards
Beth McCarthy-Miller, Adele: Live in New York City
Chris Rock, Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo
Thomas Kail & Alex Rudzinski, Grease: Live! — WINNER
Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Lemonade
Glenn Weiss, The Kennedy Center Honors
Best Variety Talk Series
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Real Time With Bill Maher
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Best Writing for a Variety Special
Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo, Written by Amy Schumer
John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid, Written by John Mulaney
Patton Oswalt: Talking For Clapping, Written by Patton Oswalt — WINNER
Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted, Written by Tig Notaro
Triumph’s Election Special 2016, Written by Robert Smigel, David Feldman, RJ Fried, Michael Koman, Brian Reich, Andy Breckman, Josh Comers, Raj Desai, Jarrett Grode, Ben Joseph, Matthew Kirsch, Michael Lawrence, Craig Rowin, Zach Smilovitz, David Taylor, Andy Weinberg; Additional material by Jesse Joyce, Alex Scordelis, Ray James, Jason Reich
Best Limited Series
American Crime
Fargo
The Night Manager
The People v. O.J. Simpson — WINNER
Roots
Best Television Movie
A Very Murray Christmas
All the Way
Confirmation
Luther
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride — WINNER
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Idris Elba, Luther
Cuba Gooding Jr., The People v. O.J. Simpson
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson — WINNER
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Kirsten Dunst, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson — WINNER
Lili Taylor, American Crime
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson — WINNER
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Jesse Plemons, Fargo
David Schwimmer, The People v. O.J. Simpson
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Bokeem Woodbine, Fargo
Best Directing for a Limited Series or a Television Movie
All the Way, Directed by Jay Roach
Fargo, “Before The Law,” Directed by Noah Hawley
The Night Manager, Directed by Susanne Bier — WINNER
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “From The Ashes Of Tragedy,”, Directed by Ryan Murphy
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “Manna From Heaven,”, Directed by Anthony Hemingway
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “The Race Card,” Directed by John Singleton
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Hotel
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Regina King, American Crime — WINNER
Melissa Leo, All the Way
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Hotel
Jean Smart, Fargo
Best Writing for a Limited Series or Television Movie
Fargo, “Loplop,” Written by Bob DeLaurentis
Fargo, “Palindrome,” Written by Noah Hawley
The Night Manager, Written by David Farr
The People v. O.J. Simpson, “From The Ashes Of Tragedy,” Written by Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski — WINNER
The People v. O.J. Simpson, “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” (FX), Written by D.V. DeVincentis
The People v. O.J. Simpson, “The Race Card” (FX), Written by Joe Robert Cole
Best Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing With the Stars
Project Runway
Top Chef
The Voice — WINNER
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth
William H. Macy, Shameless
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent — WINNER
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep — WINNER
Laurie Metcalf, Getting On
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
Master Of None, “Parents,” Directed by Aziz Ansari
Silicon Valley, “Daily Active Users,” Directed by Alec Berg
Silicon Valley, “Founder Friendly,” Directed by Mike Judge
Transparent, “Man on the Land,” Directed by Jill Soloway — WINNER
Veep, “Kissing Your Sister,” Directed by David Mandel
Veep, “Morning After,” Directed by Chris Addison
Veep, “Mother,” Directed by Dale Stern
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent
Allison Janney, Mom
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live — WINNER
Niecy Nash, Getting O
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Catastrophe, “Episode 1,” Written by Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan
Master of None, “Parents,” Written by Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang — WINNER
Silicon Valley, “Founder Friendly,” Written by Dan O’Keefe
Sillicon Valley, “The Uptick,” Written by Alec Berg
Veep, “Morning After,” Written by Alec Berg
Veep, “Mother,” Written by Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets — WINNER
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Keegan-Michael Key, Key and Peele
Matt Walsh, Veep
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline — WINNER
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan — WINNER
Mahershala Ali, House of Cards
Reg E. Cathey, House of Cards
Michael J. Fox, The Good Wife
Paul Sparks, House of Cards
Max von Sydow, Game of Thrones
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Margo Martindale, The Americans — WINNER
Ellen Burstyn, House of Cards
Allison Janney, Masters of Sex
Laurie Metcalf, Horace and Pete
Molly Parker, House of Cards
Carrie Preston, The Good Wife
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy
Peter Scolari, Girls — WINNER
Larry David, Saturday Night Live
Tracy Morgan, Saturday Night Live
Martin Mull, Veep
Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory
Bradley Whitford, Transparent
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Saturday Night Live — WINNER
Christine Baranski, The Big Bang Theory
Melora Hardin, Transparent
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, The Big Bang Theory
Amy Schumer, Saturday Night Live
Best Special Class Program
Grease: Live! — (WINNER)
73rd Golden Globe Awards
The Oscars
Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show
69th Annual Tony Awards
Best Variety Special
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special — WINNER
Adele Live in New York City
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo
Kennedy Center Honors
Lemonade
Outstanding Host for a Reality-Competition or Reality Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Steve Harvey, Little Big Shots
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Best Structured Reality Program
Shark Tank — WINNER
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Lip Sync Battle
MythBusters
Undercover Boss
Best Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way — WINNER
Deadliest Catch
Gaycation With Ellen Page
Intervention
Project Greenlight
United Shades of America
Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Special
What Happened, Miss Simone? — WINNER
Becoming Mike Nichols
Everything is Copy — Nora Ephron: Scripted & Unscripted
Listen to Me Marlon
Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures
Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Series
Making a Murderer — WINNER
American Masters
Chef’s Table
The Seventies
Woman With Gloria Steinem
Best Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — WINNER
Inside the Actors Studio
Star Talk With Neil deGrasse Tyson
The Story of God With Morgan Freeman
Vice
