NBC’s “Fraiser” has held the record for most awarded Emmys, but that changed Sunday night at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards when HBO’s “Game of Thrones” thrashed them to take that honor with 12 awards. This included best drama so winter did come for Kelsey Grammer and crew. The full list of winners is just below.

The other big award winners at the Emmys were “Veep,” and “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.” That latter won five awards including best-limited series. Julia Louis-Dreyfuss won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category.

The brilliant BBC series “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won for Outstanding Television movie with their special episode movie, “The Abominable Bride.”

Sunday night’s show will be remembered more for the speeches like Jill Soloway calling to ‘topple the patriarchy,’ Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire, Sandwich Gate and Tatiana Maslany winning for clone-club.

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the night with a low-speed car chase as an homage to O.J. Simpson. He attempted to reach the Microsoft Theater in downtown L.A. began in a white Bronco driven by Malcolm-Jamal Warner and continued in vehicles with the “Modern Family” Dunphy family, “Late Late Show” host James Corden, “Veep” President Selina Meyer (who made a fantastically off-color joke about LBJ, Lyndon Baines Johnson) and presidential candidate-turned-Uber driver Jeb Bush. (“If you run a positive campaign, the voters will ultimately make the right choice,” he told Emmy nominee Kimmel.) The host’s arduous commute culminated in a ride on the back of one of Daenerys Targaryen’s “Game of Thrones” dragons — which set Ryan Seacrest ablaze.

Then Kimmel began talking and hit the expected subjects.

Once Kimmel started his monologue, it didn’t take long for the subject to turn to this year’s presidential election. “If it wasn’t for television, would Donald Trump be running for president?” he asked, to which the audience replied with an enthusiastic “No!”

Kimmel turned his attention to the man he said was to blame for “the Donald Trump phenomenon”: Mark Burnett, the British producer who created “The Apprentice” and made “You’re fired!” a beloved catchphrase. As the camera lingered on Burnett’s face as he cringed guiltily, Kimmel quipped, “Thanks for coming from England to tear us all apart.”

Below is the complete list of winners of the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Best Drama Series

The Americans

Game of Thrones — WINNER

House of Cards

Downton Abbey

Better Call Saul

Mr. Robot

Homeland

Best Comedy Series

Veep — WINNER

Transparent

Silicon Valley

Modern Family

Master of None

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Black-ish

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Danes. Homeland

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black — WINNER

Keri Russell, The Americans

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kyle Chandler, Bloodline

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot — WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Downton Abbey, “Episode 9,” Directed by Michael Engler

Game of Thrones, “Battle of the Bastards,” Directed by Miguel Sapochnik — WINNER

Game of Thrones, “The Door,” Directed by Jack Bender

Homeland, “The Tradition Of Hospitality,” Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter

The Knick, “This Is All We Are,” Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Ray Donovan, “Exsuscito,” Directed by David Hollander

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey — WINNER

Maura Tierney, The Affair

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Constance Zimmer, UnREAL

Best Writing for a Drama Series

The Americans, “Persona Non Grata,” Written by Joel fields, Joe Weisenberg

Downton Abbey, “Episode 8,” Writen by Julian Fellowes

Game of Thrones, “Battle Of The Bastards,” Written by David Benioff, D. B. Weiss — WINNER

The Good Wife, “End,” Written by Robert King, Michelle King

Mr. Robot, “eps1.0_hellofriend.mov,” Written by Sam Esmail

UnREAL, “Return,” Written by Marti Noxon, Sarah Gertrude Shapiro

Best Variety Sketch Series

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Inside Amy Schumer

Key & Peele — WINNER

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Louis J. Horvitz, 58th Grammy Awards

Beth McCarthy-Miller, Adele: Live in New York City

Chris Rock, Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo

Thomas Kail & Alex Rudzinski, Grease: Live! — WINNER

Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Lemonade

Glenn Weiss, The Kennedy Center Honors

Best Variety Talk Series

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Real Time With Bill Maher

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Best Writing for a Variety Special

Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo, Written by Amy Schumer

John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid, Written by John Mulaney

Patton Oswalt: Talking For Clapping, Written by Patton Oswalt — WINNER

Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted, Written by Tig Notaro

Triumph’s Election Special 2016, Written by Robert Smigel, David Feldman, RJ Fried, Michael Koman, Brian Reich, Andy Breckman, Josh Comers, Raj Desai, Jarrett Grode, Ben Joseph, Matthew Kirsch, Michael Lawrence, Craig Rowin, Zach Smilovitz, David Taylor, Andy Weinberg; Additional material by Jesse Joyce, Alex Scordelis, Ray James, Jason Reich

Best Limited Series

American Crime

Fargo

The Night Manager

The People v. O.J. Simpson — WINNER

Roots

Best Television Movie

A Very Murray Christmas

All the Way

Confirmation

Luther

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride — WINNER

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

Idris Elba, Luther

Cuba Gooding Jr., The People v. O.J. Simpson

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson — WINNER

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Kirsten Dunst, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson — WINNER

Lili Taylor, American Crime

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson — WINNER

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Jesse Plemons, Fargo

David Schwimmer, The People v. O.J. Simpson

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Bokeem Woodbine, Fargo

Best Directing for a Limited Series or a Television Movie

All the Way, Directed by Jay Roach

Fargo, “Before The Law,” Directed by Noah Hawley

The Night Manager, Directed by Susanne Bier — WINNER

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “From The Ashes Of Tragedy,”, Directed by Ryan Murphy

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “Manna From Heaven,”, Directed by Anthony Hemingway

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “The Race Card,” Directed by John Singleton

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Hotel

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Regina King, American Crime — WINNER

Melissa Leo, All the Way

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Hotel

Jean Smart, Fargo

Best Writing for a Limited Series or Television Movie

Fargo, “Loplop,” Written by Bob DeLaurentis

Fargo, “Palindrome,” Written by Noah Hawley

The Night Manager, Written by David Farr

The People v. O.J. Simpson, “From The Ashes Of Tragedy,” Written by Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski — WINNER

The People v. O.J. Simpson, “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” (FX), Written by D.V. DeVincentis

The People v. O.J. Simpson, “The Race Card” (FX), Written by Joe Robert Cole

Best Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing With the Stars

Project Runway

Top Chef

The Voice — WINNER

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth

William H. Macy, Shameless

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent — WINNER

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep — WINNER

Laurie Metcalf, Getting On

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Master Of None, “Parents,” Directed by Aziz Ansari

Silicon Valley, “Daily Active Users,” Directed by Alec Berg

Silicon Valley, “Founder Friendly,” Directed by Mike Judge

Transparent, “Man on the Land,” Directed by Jill Soloway — WINNER

Veep, “Kissing Your Sister,” Directed by David Mandel

Veep, “Morning After,” Directed by Chris Addison

Veep, “Mother,” Directed by Dale Stern

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent

Allison Janney, Mom

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Niecy Nash, Getting O

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Catastrophe, “Episode 1,” Written by Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan

Master of None, “Parents,” Written by Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang — WINNER

Silicon Valley, “Founder Friendly,” Written by Dan O’Keefe

Sillicon Valley, “The Uptick,” Written by Alec Berg

Veep, “Morning After,” Written by Alec Berg

Veep, “Mother,” Written by Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets — WINNER

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Keegan-Michael Key, Key and Peele

Matt Walsh, Veep

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline — WINNER

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan — WINNER

Mahershala Ali, House of Cards

Reg E. Cathey, House of Cards

Michael J. Fox, The Good Wife

Paul Sparks, House of Cards

Max von Sydow, Game of Thrones

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Margo Martindale, The Americans — WINNER

Ellen Burstyn, House of Cards

Allison Janney, Masters of Sex

Laurie Metcalf, Horace and Pete

Molly Parker, House of Cards

Carrie Preston, The Good Wife

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy

Peter Scolari, Girls — WINNER

Larry David, Saturday Night Live

Tracy Morgan, Saturday Night Live

Martin Mull, Veep

Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory

Bradley Whitford, Transparent

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Christine Baranski, The Big Bang Theory

Melora Hardin, Transparent

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, The Big Bang Theory

Amy Schumer, Saturday Night Live

Best Special Class Program

Grease: Live! — (WINNER)

73rd Golden Globe Awards

The Oscars

Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

69th Annual Tony Awards

Best Variety Special

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special — WINNER

Adele Live in New York City

Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo

Kennedy Center Honors

Lemonade

Outstanding Host for a Reality-Competition or Reality Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Steve Harvey, Little Big Shots

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Best Structured Reality Program

Shark Tank — WINNER

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Lip Sync Battle

MythBusters

Undercover Boss

Best Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way — WINNER

Deadliest Catch

Gaycation With Ellen Page

Intervention

Project Greenlight

United Shades of America

Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Special

What Happened, Miss Simone? — WINNER

Becoming Mike Nichols

Everything is Copy — Nora Ephron: Scripted & Unscripted

Listen to Me Marlon

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures

Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Series

Making a Murderer — WINNER

American Masters

Chef’s Table

The Seventies

Woman With Gloria Steinem

Best Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — WINNER

Inside the Actors Studio

Star Talk With Neil deGrasse Tyson

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman

Vice

