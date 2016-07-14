Click to read the full story: Foxy Brown not feeling VH1 and Stevie J restrains Joseline Hernandez

Foxy Brown isn’t feeling so hot for VH1; Stevie J responds to Joseline Hernandez calling him a child molester and Taylor Swift continues getting under Calvin Harris’ skin.

Foxy Brown Salty Over VHI Hip-Hop Honors Excluding Her in Tribute

In these situations, someone was bound to be upset. I mean everyone can’t be honored at the same time right? Rapper Foxy Brown responded to fans’ outcry about her and Lauryn Hill’s exclusion from this year’s VHI Hip Hop Honors. And what she had to say clearly communicates that she feels a certain kind of way about the situation. She wrote on Instagram,

“I Awoke This Morning, To Our Fans Across The World’s TRENDING Outrage At (Reality Show Network) @VH1’s Non-Inclusion Of LAURYN HILL & FOXY BROWN. Anyone Recognized, Whether The Contribution Big Or Small, We Applaud. Personally, I’d Prefer Being Held To A Much Higher Standard In My Walk, But Fans Went Ballistic; Therefore, Humbly Speaking, The CALIBER Of HONOR I’d Aspire To Are Those “UPPER ECHELON.” After All Guys This Is VH1! Rest Assured, I’m In The Studio Perfecting This Incredible Return. So, Actually Guys Let’s THANK @VH1 As We Are Definitely #TheDifference!!!!”

I don’t have to go into all the shade she threw in her post. Lil Kim, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliot and Salt-n-Pepa were honored. All of these women have given incredibly to hip-hop and deserved to be recognized. For the most part, it was a good pretty good show.

Foxy Brown is in her feelings when she needs to hurry up out the studio and into some new music.

Joseline Hernandez Married, Just Not to Stevie J?

This woman right here is something else. Joseline Hernandez is a prime example of what happens when you give a person a little bit of fame. All the drama that has gone on during the fifth season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta has brought a lot of attention to Joseline and Stevie J’s “relationship.” He claims that they were never married, and now reports have surfaced that Hernandez has been married, just not to him.

According to a newly found marriage certificate, she married a man named Matthew Louis Tremellen in March of 1997. I know, she’s supposed to be 29-years-old right so that would mean she was 10-years-old then. But a mug shot from 2007 reveals that she was 30-year-old at the time of whatever crime got her arrested, which means that she is actually closer to 40?

This is all just too much. If it is true, how in the hell has this woman been able to get away with it for so long? I mean is it really that serious to lie about your age?

Lord, I’m so lost right now.

To top it all off, now Hernandez is alleging that Stevie J molested his 6-year old daughter. She posted this claim on Twitter about the daughter he co-parents with Mimi Faust.

Until now, Stevie J was quiet, but he filed and was granted a restraining order against Hernandez. She must stay at least 200 yards away from him. If she wants to pick up her Rolex and diamond ring still at his house, she must be escorted by police.

Taylor Swift Co-Wrote Calvin Harris’ Hit Song According to Reps

If you ask Taylor Swift about her ex Calvin Harris, among the many things should would more than likely say about him, I’m sure she’d let you know that she also co-wrote his song, “This Is What You Came For.” That’s what her reps are claiming. According to a statement they released to E! News,

“Taylor Swift wrote ‘This Is What You Came for’ under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg.”

Harris doesn’t deny any of it. He tweeted,

“And she sings on a little bit of it too… Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual. I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals, though. And initially, she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym.”

But the admission that his ex-girlfriend helped write his song does not mean he is okay with her people telling the whole world. He goes on to add,

“Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage, though.”

It is so interesting to see these two’s passive aggressiveness play out in the media. When the love is good, it’s great, but when it’s bad, it’s damn there hateful.

I guess the bad blood between them will never end. This resulted in Calvin going off on Twitter, and you can ready more about that here from my colleague Ricki Reay.

