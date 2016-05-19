Click to read the full story: Finally a non rigged NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers win

Philadelphia 76ers Win NBA Draft Lottery, Teams Fall in Regular – Season Record Order

Ladies and Gentlemen, for the first time in years, I don’t have any complaints about the NBA Draft Lottery. That’s right—the NBA did a halfway decent job for 2016.

The Philadelphia 76ers, who finished with a dismal 10-72 record, will make the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The Los Angeles Lakers (17-65) will follow at second overall, and the Boston Celtics (from the 21-61 Brooklyn Nets) will round out the top three.

The rest of the lottery teams fell in order according to their regular season record (excluding trades, of course). The way it should be, and the way it is in, you know, every single other major professional sport.

Coming into the lottery, I was entirely convinced that the NBA would give the Lakers the No. 1 overall pick to help rebuild the storied franchise after the retirement of Kobe Bryant. Maybe they figured the Lakers would be okay taking whoever the Sixers don’t pick out of Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram, who knows.

Either way, the fans of the Sixers definitely deserve it—their team is atrocious.

“The city has endured a lot over the past three seasons,” said head coach Brett Brown after the order was announced. “I felt like we were doing the right things all along the way. We were never skipping steps. We put in good days. Our process was questioned. At times fair enough.”

With 199 losses over the past three seasons, Brown can’t be too surprised that the team was questioned a few times.

“I never felt jinxed. I truly believed in what we were doing, and in many ways, I feel like we have been rewarded for the patience and perseverance, especially the city’s perseverance.”

Let’s hope this pick works out a little better for Philly. With Nerlens Noel, Jahlil Okafor, and Joel Embiid all, supposedly, ready to go for the beginning of the 2016-2017 NBA season, the addition of the top pick should make this team pretty bad.

At least pretty bad is still better than whatever they were this season.

