As you may know, singer Fergie has a bit of a troubled past. On numerous occasions, the “Milf Money” singer has openly discussed her serious battle with drug addiction. In a brand new interview, Fergie once again got seriously candid about just how into drugs she once was.

This week, Fergie talked with the British Publication iNews. In the interview, Fergie discussed her previous addiction to crystal meth. The singer said, “I was [suffering from] chemically-induced psychosis and dementia. I was hallucinating on a daily basis. It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny.”

During the interview, Fergie recounted a particular incident where she refused to leave a church because she was convinced that a SWAT team would be outside to get her. She gushed, “They tried to kick me out because I was moving down the aisles in this crazy way, as I thought there was an infrared camera in the church trying to check for my body. I bolted past the altar into a hallway and two people were chasing me. I remember thinking: ‘If I walk outside, and the SWAT team’s out there, I was right all along. But if they’re not out there, then it’s the drugs making me see things and I’m going to end up in an institution. And if it really is the drugs, I don’t want to live my life like this anymore, anyway.’ I walked out of the church; obviously, there was no SWAT team, it was just me in a parking lot. It was a freeing moment.”

Fortunately, Fergie is on a much healthier, better path now. She just recently re-launched her solo music career and is the mother of her young son, Axl Jack. The singer noted, “The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun… until it wasn’t. But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that’s my strength, my faith, my hope for something better.”

On Thursday, UK-born singer Ed Sheeran was given a very prestigious honour in London. The “Castle on the Hill” crooner went to Buckingham Palace, where Prince Charles gifted him with an award for his “services to music and charity.” The singer was reportedly very sentimental due to being awarded such a high honour, as well as the fact that the ceremony fell on the same day as the fourth anniversary of his grandfather’s death.

On Thursday, Ed shared a photo of him at Buckingham Palace with the member of the Royal family. In the photo, Ed is seen all dressed up in a suit as he shakes Charles’ hand. In addition, the singer also posted a photo of him holding up his new award. He added the caption, “Honoured to be awarded an MBE today at Buckingham Palace.”

The official account for the Clarence House posted a quote from Ed, which he assumedly said after receiving the award. The quote read, “…my grandfather…he died on this day four years ago, so it’s actually quite a nice full circle thing. I guess, he’d be pretty proud.”

This latest award for Ed has sparked ample speculation, as fans have been left to wonder if he will be the lucky one picked to perform at the upcoming Royal wedding (between Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle).

He did breach Buckingham Palace protocol even though he did everything like covering up his extensive tattoos when meeting Prince Charles.

His offense? He touched Prince Charles arm while shaking his hand. Royal etiquette does not allow touching to be any further than a formal handshake. The future king didn’t seem bothered by the seemingly harmless offense, or he’s just very polite.

Congratulations Ed!

