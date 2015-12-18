Click to read the full story: Fantasy Football Start Em Sit Em NFL Week 15: Drew Brees & DeMarco Murray

We’re in the homestretch of the NFL season, and for the majority of leagues, it’s coming down to the last few teams. If a chance at bragging rights for the rest of the year can’t convince you to set your lineup, I don’t know what will.

So, for you championship contenders, congrats. For those of you, like myself, with a team full of players on IR, here’s a little help with your one-day leagues:

Put him in! Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints — This has been the season that wasn’t supposed to be for Drew Brees. Coming off of a shoulder injury from 2014, losing Jimmy Graham in the offseason, and then reinjuring his shoulder in Week Two, Brees was not supposed to be putting up the numbers he has been or anything close to them.

Although things may be changing this offseason, Brees and head coach Sean Payton are still together and still proving to be a problem for defenses. The Saints have the Detroit Lions this week followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

Brees hasn’t scored less than 18 points when playing in a dome all season, with at least 26 points in four of his indoor game, and that insane 60ish point showing against the New York Giants. With a record of success and a favorable schedule, Brees may be the start of the next few weeks.

Benchwarmer: DeMarco Murray, RB, Philadelphia Eagles — After another disappointing showing against the Buffalo Bills last week with 37 total yards, Murray has found himself back on the bench for many fantasy owners. I guess going over the coach’s head to complain about him doesn’t exactly buy much favor (or playtime).

The Eagles beat the Bills, so I don’t expect Chip Kelly to change too much heading into a tough matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. With Darren Sproles producing like a starter and Ryan Matthews filling in the seams nicely, Murray has quickly been reduced to a sad third option. The Cardinals’ defense has been practically impenetrable this season, and we all know how Murray does against even decent defenses.

The possible reward of Murray being pushed into the end zone doesn’t outweigh the risk of 20 yards and a catch or two. If you insist on using an Eagles back, stick with Sproles.

The post Fantasy Football Start Em Sit Em NFL Week 15: Drew Brees & DeMarco Murray appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice