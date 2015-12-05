Click to read the full story: Fantasy Football Start Em & Sit Em NFL Week 13: CJ Anderson & DeMarco Murray

For many fantasy football leagues, this week is the last of the regular season. Playoffs are coming, and so it’s time to fight for that final win. For those playing Draft Kings…well, you get to win money. So set your lineups. Here are my picks for Week 13:

Start—C.J. Anderson/Ronnie Hillman, RB, Denver Broncos: There have been an unusually high amount of injuries this season, so a lot of you are down to midseason reserves. If that’s the case, there’s a very good chance you had the opportunity to pick up one of these guys. I know I said I would never start a Denver running back again, but these guys just keep finding their way back to my heart.

With Brock Osweiler at quarterback, Gary Kubiak is running the ball a lot more, and all of a sudden, these guys are finding success. It kind of reminds you of Anderson’s breakout at the end of last season.

The best part is, you could legitimately start one or both of these guys. Kubiak likes to use both about evenly. Anderson came alive last weekend against the Patriots, and Hillman has actually been playing relatively well for a couple of weeks now.

If you have one of these guys, it’s time to give them a go. Or, if your league-mates are historically bad at what they do, maybe you can still pick one of these guys up on waivers.

Sit—DeMarco Murray, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Before I saw anything about Murray, I think it should be noted that the Eagles are on a three-game losing streak with the three teams being the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Detroit Lions. The New England Patriots will make it four, and this time Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake won’t be there to get everyone riled up at halftime.

With no touchdowns over the course of the losing streak and only nine combined fantasy points against the Lions and Bucs, Murray isn’t exactly turning any fantasy heads. The Pats haven’t had the best run defense over the past three games (well, mainly against the two gentlemen above), but it’s still tough to run on them at home. If you have anyone else ready to go, you may want to consider giving them the nod.

