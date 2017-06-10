Click to read the full story: Fans win in Katy Perry vs Taylor Swift feud plus Amanda Bynes back

While pop singer Taylor Swift may not have explicitly responded to the recent shade that rival singer Katy Perry has been throwing her way, she did find her own underhanded way at getting back at the “Part of Me” songstress. After weeks of press and promotional efforts, Katy Perry released her latest album Witness early on Friday, June 9th. Coincidentally (or not), Taylor Swift decided to release her entire discography on all streaming services at the very same time. This is a big deal, as Taylor had previously been boycotting services like Spotify, as she felt they were ripping off artists and musicians.

Late on Thursday, Taylor’s management’s Instagram account “Taylornation” announced Taylor’s decision to release her complete music catalogue to fans on all streaming sites. Alongside their post, the management team captioned, “In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight.”

Taylor Nation, Instagram post:

Unfortunately for Katy, Taylor’s big (and unexpected) release stole a lot of attention away from her new album. However, the attention that the album has received has been notably unfavorable. Katy’s attempt to rebrand herself as a “purposeful pop singer” reportedly did not come to fruition on the album, which has been titled a messy disarray of “purposeless” pop.

After several years of staying off the Hollywood radar, former child star Amanda Bynes returned to the spotlight in an all-new interview with Diana Madison of The Lowdown. As you may recall, a few years back Amanda went through a difficult time, as she struggled with her mental and physical health/wellbeing. However, now in 2017, the star claims that she is completely sober and thinking about getting back into acting.

In the interview with Diana, Amanda explained, “I’ve been going to school lately, fashion school at FIDM. I love it. I’ve learned how to sew. I make patterns. I want to start a clothing line in the future so FIDM has been helping me with that. I hike. I go spinning. I feed the homeless and that’s been really interesting and fun.”

While the 31-year-old star is into fashion nowadays, she does still miss her former career as an actress. Amanda confessed, “I do miss acting, and I have something surprising to tell you, I’m going to start acting again. I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”



It has been quite a while since Amanda has been seen on the little, or big, screen. In fact, her last acting credit was back in 2010 when she had a role in the hit movie Easy A (which starred fellow actress Emma Stone). In terms of TV, Amanda hasn’t had any major roles since her What I Like About You days, which ended back in 2006.

Katy Perry is embracing another peculiar publicity stunt by doing her own version of Celebrity Big Brother and, it’s just as weird as it sounds.

As promotion for her brand new album Witness, the singer is currently in the middle of a three-day 24/7 live stream stretching from Thursday to Sunday that has filmed her doing everything from yoga, to sleeping to sobbing to a therapist.

The lengthy livestream is taking place at Witness Worldwide Headquarters; a house specifically made for the promotional event. The whole event is a lead up to a free concert on Monday in LA for 1000 of her lucky fans.

She’s staying in the house with her team (make-up artist, assistants, pets) and has also been visited by numerous celebrity guests including Gordon Ramsey.

Most recently, the livestream featured Perry sitting down to Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, a celebrity psychologist who hosts Viceland’s The Therapist.

Perry repeatedly broke down as she spoke with the therapist about everything from her difficult relationship with her parents to her past battles with alcoholism.

At one point, as she discussed her past battles with alcohol, a minder could be heard forcefully suggesting she stop the livestream. She refused.

She admitted to thoughts of suicide in the past: “I wrote a song about it. I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed.”

“You can be right or you can be loved. I just want to be loved,” she said.

The 32-year-old singer also addressed her Katy Perry alter ego and what it was like to leave behind Katheryn Hudson.

“That’s the point of this whole thing, if people can see I’m just like them then they can dream just as big.

“I’m a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am, I’m a big goofball. The fantasy of Katheryn went into Katy and made this bigger than life personality,” she said.

The therapy session eventually ended with Perry picking a card out of the therapist’s ‘angel bowl’ “to see what the angels tell her”.

And after Perry draws out the word “freedom” she absolutely loses it, bursting into tears.

“Thank you,” she tells him.

