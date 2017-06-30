Click to read the full story: Why Every Gamer Will Have the Xbox One X On Their Wish List

When Microsoft unveiled the Xbox One back in 2013, they put too much emphasis on the revolutionary specs, opting for long rants on the system’s partnerships and HDMI pass-through capabilities instead of focusing on the system’s bread and butter — gaming.

The results spoke for themselves: the Xbox One lagged far behind Sony and the PlayStation 4 in sales right from the beginning. In fact, it took the Xbox One a whole year just to surpass the Wii U by Nintendo. By February 2017, the PS4 had sold over 55 million units, dominating 57 percent of the consoles market share, with the Xbox One selling just under 29 million units.

Since then, Microsoft has been under pressure to one-up Sony. The newly-announced next generation Xbox, set to rival the PlayStation 4 Pro released last year, is Microsoft’s answer to the critics.

The Xbox One X, originally referred to simply as Project Scorpio, blurs the lines between computing and gaming. With six teraflops, 12GB GDDR5 memory, and a native 4K display at 60FPS, the Xbox One X promises to be one of the smoothest gaming experiences available on the market.

While 12GB of memory broken up across 12 1GB chips may sound like a lot, 4GB of that space will go towards running the operating system in order to bring the native 4K resolution. Paired with a 1TB hard drive with 50 percent more bandwidth, the Xbox One X is sure to load 4K games quickly.

Speaking of the 4K resolution, Microsoft has extended the crystal-clear graphics to all games and televisions — even those that don’t support the top resolution available. Through Microsoft’s super-sampling, all games will look cleaner, clearer, more colorful, and sharper no matter what display your TV has.

So, yes, the Xbox One X runs the PS4 out of the building in basically every spec; be it the powerful CPU and GPU, expansive memory and bandwidth, or optical drive with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

And the best part?

“So, eight cores, organized as two clusters with a total of 4MB of L2 cache,” began Microsoft’s Nick Baker before getting to the good stuff. “These are unique customized CPUs for Scorpio running at 2.3GHz. Alluding back to the goals, we wanted to maintain 100 percent backwards compatibility with Xbox One and Xbox One S while also pushing the performance envelope.

That’s right, boys and girls, 100 percent backwards compatibility. That was always my biggest pet peeve with former Xbox models. Well, the Xbox One X can play games from the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and even the original Xbox. You can go all the way back to those old-timey classics like Crimson Skies and Destroy All Humans.

They fixed it, gave a much-improved presentation at E3, and focused their marketing on the right feature of the console — it plays better games. That’s all any gamer can ask for.

Instead of zeroing in on the 4K resolution and how it works, Microsoft set out to show that the console will provide the best gaming experience on the market. You know, the stuff that gamers really care about. During E3, Microsoft didn’t repeat its mistake of ranting about the amazing features, chips, and partnerships, opting instead to show off the beautiful graphics through demonstrations of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Forza Motorsports 7.

Even games as simple as Minecraft have a new flair and “pop” thanks to the 4K resolution. As head of Xbox Phil Spencer says, “this console is made for games to be appreciated the same way one would appreciate a fine piece of art.”

“Xbox empowers game developers, large and small, to create different types of games for every type of player,” said Spencer. “Not only do we have the biggest cross-platform blockbusters on our platform, we’ve also scoured the world to bring our fans unique content from creative artists that capture the imagination.”

At around $499, the price tag is as impressive as the console, coming in around $100 more than the PS4 Pro. What you’re paying for, however, is the amazing features. Oddly enough, Microsoft doesn’t make money off the sale of the hardware, instead hoping that gamers will be inspired to buy other products like games and Xbox Live. Don’t forget, that price will go up another couple hundred dollars for the accessories and games.

“I don’t want to get into all the numbers,” said Spencer in an interview with Business Insider. “But, in aggregate, you should realize that the hardware part of the console business is not the money-making part of the business. The money-making part is in selling games.”

And games will sell, especially since 22 of the 42 games Microsoft revealed at the Xbox One X news conference will be exclusive to the powerful new system at launch, including Forza, Crackdown 3, and Sea of Thieves.

Xbox brand loyalists certainly won’t mind shelling out a few extra bucks for the newest system, and after showing what the most powerful console ever released has to offer, Microsoft is hoping to convert some PS4 and Nintendo Switch players, too. Many gamers who already own a PS4 Pro and Switch will more than likely be adding yet another console to their collection and with good reason.

