If you ever feel the need to make yourself feel bad about your own financial situation just look to none other than Oprah Winfrey. It has recently been reported that the business mogul earned a whopping $12 million for one tweet.

So what was the subject that Oprah earned such an unbelievable salary for? Bread. Yes, the former talk show host’s multi-million dollar tweet (and attached video) was all about her being able to eat bread while on a diet.

According to Market Watch, Oprah’s collaboration with Weight Watchers in which she promotes her personal journey with their weight loss regimen has been extremely lucrative. The tweet reads, “Eat bread. Lose weigh. Whaaatttt? #ComeJoinMe,” along with a link to video where Oprah states, “I lost 26 pounds and I have eaten bread every single day.”

However, Weight Watchers didn’t exactly write out the enormous check to the star after she pressed “post”. It was actually the rise in the stock price of the company that ultimately earned her the payday. In late 2015, Oprah became the biggest individual stakeholder in Weight Watchers, and since her tweet boasted the stock price by $2, her share subsequently increased by $12 million (she owns 6 million shares in the company). Unfortunately in order to actually physically receive her money she would have to sell her shares, but with how things are going since she jumped aboard the Weight Watchers bandwagon I have a feeling she will be holding on to them for years to come – or at least till she gets to her target weight.

Some drama blew up in Hollywood after last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired. Towards the end of the episode, Lisa Vanderpump was heard stating that she felt Yolanda was lying about her kids (Anwar and Bella) also having Lyme’s disease.

Specifically, Lisa claimed that one of her “best friends” Mohamed Hadid, who happens to be the father to Bella and Anwar, told her that his kids were not suffering from the same condition as their mother.

Following Lisa’s claim, both Yolanda and Mohamed have publicly responded and accused Lisa of falsifying her information. Yolanda posted a picture of her and Bella in bed on Instagram with a caption reading, “…Watching my brave babies suffer in silence in order to support me in my journey has struck the deepest core of hopelessness inside of me, it is because of them that I continue to fight relentlessly…I will not allow them to live a life of pain and suffering…I will prevail and walk to the end of the earth to find a cure for them and millions of others debilitated by this invisible disease!!!!! We all deserve to live a healthy life, don’t you think?”

Mohamed also took to his Instagram to explain his opinion on the whole situation. In a post-Mohamed explained, “I do not wish to make public my family’s private matters, but I would like to make it clear that I completely and unequivocally support my children and their mother. I can only imagine that my response to a question at a dinner asking how my kids are doing with “fine” was misconstrued. I have too much respect for all 5 of my children to speak about them publicly in a restaurant or otherwise. I will not speak further on something that should be put to rest…”

Unfortunately, the ladies speculation of their fellow housewife’s illness (as well as her kids) has been the prevalent story line in this season’s RHOBH. Therefore, it is probably not the last time we will hear skepticism from the other housewives regarding Yolanda’s health.

