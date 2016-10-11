Click to read the full story: Ereck Flowers issues continue on the NFL field

Struggles Continue for Ereck Flowers On Field, Shoves Reporter in Locker Room Postgame

When you’re the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft, you have large shoes to fill. NFL fans everywhere expect a lot out of you. First round picks are supposed to contribute immediately out of college.

New York Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers has yet to prove his worth after being selected ninth overall in 2015. While center Weston Richburg and guard Justin Pugh, second and first round picks respectively, have played worthy of praise, Flowers continues to give up sacks and get called for holding penalties due to atrocious technique.

ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan covered the toxic situation Flowers created in New York in his training camp profile of the tackle.

“The Giants had concerns last year about the lineman’s rigidity and attitude,” wrote Raanan. “He had a rocky relationship with former offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, who is now with the [San Francisco] 49ers. It created an uncomfortable and unhealthy work environment.”

Maybe Flowers recalled these words when Raanan approached him in the locker room postgame. With the anger of a sack given up and yet another holding call, Flowers became agitated.

“Hey, get out my face man,” began Flowers. “Don’t come over here. You hear me?”

“I’m just trying to do my job,” said Raanan defending himself.

Flowers: “Go over there.”

Raanan: “I’m just trying to do my job.”

Flowers: “Get the f**k out of my face, bro.”

Raanan: “I’m just trying to do my job.”

“Go over there, man,” said Flowers, shoving Raanan.

That’s not a good way to make friends, Ereck. Also not a good way to improve your rocky footing with the Giants.

“I talked to Ereck, [general manager] Jerry [Reese] talked to Ereck, and [our PR team] talked to Ereck,” said Giants head coach Ben McAdoo. “We had a chance to sit him down. He called and spoke to Jordan and apologized. He understands that he cannot behave that way.”

The Giants have assured that Flowers will be disciplined, but there is not much precedent to say what said punishment may be. All I know is, Flowers is acting like a 6’6, 315-pound preschooler.

I’m sorry, Ereck, please don’t hurt me…

