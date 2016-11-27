Click to read the full story: Emma Robertson back with Evan Peters and The Weeknd talks performance anxiety

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth aren’t the only members of young Hollywood who have decided to rekindle their romance after going on a break. Recent reports are claiming that Scream Queens actress Emma Robertson and American Horror Story star Evan Peters are once again engaged.

It was way back in 2013 when the two first got engaged. However, only a few months after their engagement they decided to part ways, shortly after Emma reportedly struck Evan during a fight. Fortunately, it looks as though time has mended some of the faults in their relationship, as the two stars are giving their romance another shot.

Over the weekend, both Evan and Emma were spotted celebrating Thanksgiving in Massachusetts. In fact, media cameras even caught the on-and-off couple showing some PDA while enjoying their holiday long weekend together.

While neither Evan nor Emma has publicly commented on their presumably rekindled romance, Evan did take to his Instagram to share a photo of Emma. On Tuesday, Evan posted a picture of Emma looking down at a menu while they enjoyed a sushi date together. Alongside the photo, Evan lovingly captioned, “this girl.”

Evan Peters, Instagram post:

Hopefully, this time their engagement lasts and they actually make it to the altar!

The past few years have undoubtedly been a whirlwind for Toronto-born R&B artist The Weeknd (whose legal name is Abel Tesfaye). The singer continues to dominate the music charts and just dropped his latest album Starboy.

However, while he may be a bit more used to the spotlight now, he recently opened up about struggling with performance anxiety earlier in his career. In an all-new interview with radio station Beats 1’s Zan Lowe, the Weekend admitted to relying on some liquid encouragement in order to get him through his shows. He told the radio host, “I used to get on stage drunk [because] of nerves. You have to fight the nerves. You have to fight [being scared]. That’s something I had to do, and once I did, I feel like people are more nervous to see me than I am to see them.”

The Weeknd went on to explain that he has gotten a lot of helpful support over the years. He said, “I have a good team. It’s good to have a good team – especially a team that you grew up with. I feel like everybody loses who they are when they start cutting the people that made them who they are.”

In the interview, the young artist also talked about how he approaches performances and creating a persona on stage. He explained, “when it comes to performing and being that person, you need to be strict. I’m not there lip-synching. I don’t have back-up dancers. I don’t have crazy s*** going on. It’s all about the microphone and me.”

You can now listen to all of The Weeknd’s new album Starboy on most music streaming platforms.

No wonder Scott Disick needs some cash: Even his biggest achievements are failures.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star’s agent, Mike Esterman, sent out a pitch this past week, touting him for public appearances and speaking engagements as “America’s bad boy” and “reality-TV personality, model, and businessman.”

The pitch boasts that Disick “launched Ryu,” but declines to mention that the Japanese restaurant in the Meatpacking District closed years ago after just five months in business.

It also claims he works for health chain GNC (a spokesperson for GNC told media outlets that he does not) and the much-maligned QuickTrim, a dietary supplement that got the Kardashians sued in a $5 million class-action suit alleging they made false claims about its effectiveness for weight loss (the company later settled).

The blurb does get one fact right: “This entrepreneur rose to fame by dating reality star Kourtney Kardashian.”

Meanwhile, the shifty pitch even started a war among Disick’s reps.

His occasional manager David Weintraub fumed, “It’s sad to see hack agencies like this one try to represent A-list talent without even knowing what the current celebrity is up to. Using old materials to push them is a disgrace. I have worked on and off again for Scott for many years, and this is definitely not the way he would want to be positioned or pitched,” and claimed Disick has “no relationship” with Esterman.

Esterman shot back, saying that he doesn’t go through Weintraub when he deals with Disick, “So I wouldn’t be surprised if, in his personal mind, I don’t ­exist.”

Without mentioning Weintraub by name he noted, “Gatekeepers of talent will lie and say a lot of things that are not true because a) they don’t want to lose their advantage, b) they don’t want somebody else competing with what they do.”

A former friend of ex-NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez is, according to The Boston Globe, suing CNN for airing images of him recovering from a gunshot wound to the face he says was inflicted by Hernandez.

Alexander Bradley claims the news network invaded his privacy by allegedly obtaining images of him in a hospital bed without his consent and airing them in a documentary, “Downward Spiral: Inside the Case Against Aaron Hernandez.”

The newspaper says Bradley is seeking compensation in excess of $100,000 for emotional distress caused by the alleged privacy breach.

Bradley and Hernandez settled a suit earlier this year.

British actor Russell Tovey has always been rather loud and proud about being gay and not having gone through the rough time that many others have growing up. In recent interviews promoting his latest film, ‘The Pass,” which is about a Premier League footballer struggling with his sexuality.

Tovey has said he believes being gay is the best thing that has ever happened to him and his career.

The British star has spoken out against the idea that coming out can destroy an actor or actress.

‘I think growing up I absolutely tried to become hyper-masculine,’ Tovey said. ‘I think when I was younger I was a lot freer. So I related a lot of that side to Jason, to his pretense.’

The 37-year-old recently apologized for what many assumed was ‘internalized homophobia.’ He said if he had gone to drama school, he would have ‘pranced around’ and ‘could have been really effeminate.’ He said sorry and that it was ‘never [his] intention’ to offend.

‘I was never tortured about being gay in the way that Jason is,’ he explained, adding he realized his sexuality at 14.

‘I was watching the film “Beautiful Thing” on TV. My mum came in, and I turned it off, and when she went to bed, I turned it back on. I remember thinking “OK, that’s it.”

‘It’s like someone had put their hand on mine and said “there you go.” It’s a love story with a happy ending. It’s good to have role models, and now there are many more.’

Tovey will be returning to London to star in the National Theatre’s production of Angels in America next year, playing a ‘repressed homosexual’ Mormon.

‘Honestly, it’s the best thing that ever happened to me, being gay,’ Tovey said. ‘It’s made my career.’

Kanye West is so paranoid; he wouldn’t even let his doctors come near him.

The rapper, who was hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center on Monday, believes people are after him, TMZ reported early Saturday.

West spent Thanksgiving in the hospital with wife Kim Kardashian at his side; sources told media outlets.

Exhaustion from nonstop touring, work on his fashion and sneaker lines and the anniversary of the death of West’s mother Donda were said to contribute to West’s breakdown.

Actress Amber Heard is capitalizing (for the sake of an admirable cause) on her highly-publicized split from actor Johnny Depp. A few months ago, Amber filed for divorce after accusing Johnny of physically, emotionally and verbally abusing her. While Johnny’s camp has continuously denied Amber’s accusations, Amber has once again come forward to strengthen her side of the story.

Amber just recently teamed up with the #GirlGaze Project, which is an initiative that aims to raise awareness for the issues and struggles that women continue to face today. In an emotional PSA, Amber uses her own experience with domestic abuse to shed a light on how it impacts countless women around the world.

In the video, Amber explains, “I guess there was a lot of shame attached to that label of ‘victim.’ It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind closed doors, with someone you love, it’s not as straightforward. If a stranger did this, it would be a no-brainer.” The 30-year-old starlet went on to say, “If I hadn’t had a few people that I really trust around me, a few women support, a few friends. If I hadn’t had them around me, how different my life would be.”

Towards the end of the video, Amber acknowledges how her celebrity status has aided in raising awareness for domestic abuse. She says, “As a woman having gone through [domestic violence] on the public stage, in the public arena that I did it in, I have a unique opportunity to remind other women that this doesn’t have to be the way it is. You don’t have to do it alone. You’re not alone, and we can change this.”

For a good part of 2016, former Disney star Selena Gomez has been in hiding. The young singer decided to take some time away from the spotlight after she realized that it was taking a toll on both her physical and emotional health. For the past few weeks, the singer has been healing at an in-patient rehabilitation center in Tennessee.

Seeing that she has been away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood for the past while, people were rightfully shocked when Selena made an appearance at the recent 2016 American Music Awards. At the show, Selena accepted the award for “Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist,” and surprised viewers when she candidly talked about her personal struggles during her acceptance speech.

Not only has Selena been away from the spotlight, she has also been absent from social media. However, on Thursday she made a brief return to Instagram to share some more insight on her rollercoaster year. Selena posted a black and white photo of her smiling in front of an excited group of fans. Alongside the photo, Selena captioned, “I have a lot to be thankful for this year. My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet. I’ve finally fought the fight of not ‘being enough.’ I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless.”

Selena Gomez, Instagram post:

Quite a few stars decided to take a break from the spotlight (or at least social media) in 2016. From Selena to Taylor Swift to Demi Lovato, numerous celebrities opted to take a time out from the craziness of fame this year.

We will just have to see if 2017 is the year of these stars’ triumphant returns!

While Lady Gaga has not always had the best relationship with rapper Kanye West, she has decided to put all of their troubles in the past, as she sent her well wishes to the controversial star.

Way back in 2009, Gaga and Kanye were actually supposed to go on tour together. Early in the year, they announced their co-headlining tour “Fame Kills: Starring Kanye West and Lady Gaga.” However, this tour never ended up seeing the light of day, as it was called off just weeks after Kanye stormed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards and interrupted Taylor Swift during her Video of the Year acceptance speech. While Gaga’s camp claims that the tour was canceled because of “creative differences,” Kanye told fans that Gaga had canceled the tour immediately after his VMA’s incident.

After nearly 8 years, Gaga and Kanye are both in a much different place within their careers. While Gaga has tried to maintain a more private life, the past few years have been particularly publicized and controversial for Kanye.

Unfortunately, a few days ago, Kanye was brought to a medical center and put through a psychiatric evaluation. This was prompted by the rapper’s recent erratic behavior, including his decision to cancel the remainder of his sold out “Saint Pablo Tour.”

Amidst Kanye’s mental health struggles, Lady Gaga has come forward on social media to express her well wishes for the star. On Twitter, Gaga posted, “While I don’t agree with everything he does I hope the public shows compassion and [love] for [Kanye West] and each other. One Love. One Race.” She went on to add, “[Kanye West] I support and love you brother. I see in you bravery and courage to stop this tour and take care of YOU. You are a GREAT artist.” Lastly, Gaga finished off her series of social media posts, saying, “It’s not funny to joke about anyone’s possible or not possible mental illness, this is a sensitive time for many. Let’s be kind & loving.”

Lady Gaga, Twitter post:

While I don't agree with everything he does I hope the public shows compassion and for @kanyewest and each other. One love. One Race. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) November 23, 2016

. @kanyewest i support & love u brother, I see in you bravery & courage to stop this tour & take care of YOU. You are a GREAT artist ?? — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) November 23, 2016

It's not funny to joke about anyone's possible or not possible mental illness, this is a sensitive time for many. Let's be kind & loving. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) November 23, 2016

From enduring the whole “Famous” scandal (involving Kanye and Kim Kardashian) to going through two highly publicized break-ups (DJ Calvin Harris and actor Tom Hiddleston) to battling it out in court against former radio DJ David Mueller, Taylor Swift has certainly had a tough year. The normally outspoken starlet has been notably more private over the past few months, as she decided to take a much-needed break from the spotlight.

However, Taylor isn’t letting all of the turmoil of 2016 get in the way of celebrating the holidays the best way she knows how. On social media, Taylor proudly shared a bunch of photos from behind-the-scenes of her friend-filled Thanksgiving festivities.

The series of photos and videos featured several of Taylor’s most well-known celebrity friends, including YouTube-turned-Broadway star Todrick Hall, as well as supermodels Lily Donaldson and Martha Hunt. Playfully, Taylor posted a picture of her getting a piggyback ride from Lily, with the caption reading, “Thankful for piggy back rides.”

Taylor Swift, Instagram posts:

While Taylor’s Thanksgiving celebrations were mainly filled with her fellow famous friends, she also invited some family members over. In fact, several of Taylor’s close relatives, including her brother Austin Swift, joined her and her squad members for turkey dinner.

I think it is fairly safe to say that Taylor will be making her triumphant return to the Hollywood (and social media) spotlight come 2017.

Actress Meghan Markle has sure come a long way over the past few years.

As you may have heard, Meghan is currently dating Prince Harry. The duo has reportedly been seeing each other for a few months, as they met at an event earlier this year.

While Meghan may now be a star on the hit TV series Suits, as well as officially dating a prince, she comes from fairly humble beginnings. In fact, it was just revealed that Meghan was once a briefcase model on the former TV game show Deal or No Deal.

In a recently re-discovered interview, Meghan talked candidly about her previous briefcase duties with Esquire magazine (back in 2013). Meghan said, “I would put [being a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal] in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try and make ends meet. I went from working in the US Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal or No Deal. It’s run the gamut. Definitely working on [Deal] was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing. So if that’s a way for me to gloss over that subject, then I will happily shift gears into something else. “

Considering her new relationship and her much more developed acting career, it doesn’t look as though Meghan will be returning to game show modeling anytime soon.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Miley Cyrus celebrated her 24th birthday. The former Disney starlet was showered with plenty of love and gifts on her big day, especially from her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.

While Liam is usually pretty private when it comes to sharing his personal life, he decided Miley’s birthday was a big enough occasion to make an exception. On Instagram, Liam posted a picture of Miley holding the present he had given her. In addition to the photo, the actor also included the caption, “Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel!”

Liam Hemsworth, Instagram post:

Soon after, Miley also took to her Instagram to share some of her birthday festivities. Miley showed off the colorful ring that Liam had gifted her, which she referred to as her “rainbow rock.” She also posted a picture of her lying in bed covered in balloons and flowers, which were presumably given to her by Liam as well. Alongside the photo, Miley captioned, “Best [birthday ever!] Thank you, my love.”

Miley Cyrus, Instagram posts:

Based on the ring Liam gifted Miley, it appears as though the Hunger Games star was listening when Miley recently did a guest spot on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. During her appearance, Ellen asked Miley why she was often seen without her engagement ring, in which Miley admitted that she didn’t feel the ring quite matched her “aesthetic.” Miley’s new ring from Liam is much more in line with the singer’s bold, colorful style.

Happy birthday Miley! Although belated, but you’ve been celebrating it for nearly a week now.

