It’s not just young Hollywood who gets caught up in feuds with one another. There are plenty of seasoned veterans in the entertainment business that can’t help but throw shade at their counterparts. In an all-new interview with Rolling Stone, legendary musician Elton John did just this, as he candidly expressed his opinion of Janet Jackson’s latest tour – and let’s just say it isn’t going to make Janet too pleased.

In the interview, Elton tells Rolling Stone that he does not approve of lip-syncing, as he always gives his full, authentic self when performing. This led him to criticize Janet, as she is known to lip-sync at her shows. Elton stated, “You know, f***ing music magazines writing a review of Janet Jackson saying, ‘This is the greatest show – four and a half stars.’ It’s f***ing lip-synced! Hello! That’s not a show!” The 68-year-old went on to even claim, “I’d rather go see a drag queen. F*** off.”

This isn’t the first time that Elton has attacked fellow performers who opt to lip sync when performing live. Back in 2002, he infamously criticized Madonna while at the Q Awards. Elton complained, “Madonna, best live act? F*** off. Since when has lip-syncing been live? Sorry about [swearing], but I think everyone who lip-syncs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot.”

A few years later Elton revealed that he had apologized and mended things with Madonna. However, it doesn’t look like he is ready to change his ways following the media frenzy that came about from his past comments. Instead, he has just simply directed them at yet another singing diva.

While most young celebrities are fleeing their parents as soon as they are able to, singer and actress Zendaya continues to value and obey her parents’ advice. With counterparts such as Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid, who are using their newfound freedom and entrance into adulthood to go about dating and partying however they please, Zendaya is still consulting her parents – specifically her father – when it comes to such things.

At the 2016 Grammys Zendaya was spotted alongside New York Giants player Odell Beckham Jr., which inevitably sparked plenty of romance rumors. However, while doing an interview with New York’s 92.3 Amp Radio, the 19-year-old Disney star addressed the rumors and clarified that Odell is not her boyfriend, as he still has some “auditioning” to do (with her parents) before he earns such a title.

First, Zendaya explained her and Odell are merely friends at this point, but then she went on to further reveal, “…if it does progress, you [got to] go through my dad first. Just because you’re in the NFL, you killin’ stuff, that doesn’t mean you get to slip past pops. He’s not going to allow that to happen.” She playfully exclaimed, “[Odell’s] auditioning! Auditioning.”

Nonetheless, the two make a good-looking couple, and this would be Zendaya’s first major relationship since coming bursting onto the scene.

