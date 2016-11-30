Click to read the full story: Elizabeth Banks brings out new ‘Power Rangers’ Rita Repulsa looks

With the “Power Rangers” movie hitting in March 2017, the Lionsgate marketing machine has begun, and Elizabeth Banks is the latest with new Rita Repulsa images hitting.

We got our first look last spring, but the recent “Power Rangers” trailer didn’t offer much Repulsa, but you can be sure they’ll be coming more regularly and expect another trailer hitting with Christmas right around the corner. Fans will quickly notice how different she looks from the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series as she’s less medieval witch and more sexy alien. Hey, it’s Elizabeth Banks!

Banks took over the “Power Rangers” Twitter account for Cyber Monday to push some very interesting products:

#RepulsaMustHaves #2: For whatever reason, I find this particular eau de toilette most appealing. #RepulsaTakesOver https://t.co/DdHO9iN9W3 — Power Rangers (@ThePowerRangers) November 28, 2016

The new images definitely give a more modern look to the movie and seem to follow Rita Repulsa’s look in the 90’s.

The very top photo seems like Rita Repulsa is in a prison which was one of the big “Power Rangers” opening credits pieces as she was kept in one for 10,000 years. With this show, we can assume this will be the case, especially since there’s been so much talk about previous versions of “Power Rangers” to stay intact leaving us to wonder if the original gang is responsible for putting Rita away.

“Power Rangers” stars Dacre Montgomery as The Red Ranger, Naomi Scott as The Pink Ranger, Becky G. as The Yellow Ranger, Ludi Lin as The Black Ranger, Bryan Cranston as Zordon, Bill Hader as the voice of Alpha 5 and the movie is directed by Dean Israelite.

Official movie synopsis:

Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

“Power Rangers” will hit theaters March 24, 2017.

