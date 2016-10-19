Click to read the full story: Eli Manning not so happy with Odell Beckham Jr.

Eli Manning, Ben McAdoo Not Amused by Odell Beckham Jr.’s Kicking Net Antics

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had one of the best games of his career Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens with eight catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The first TD went for 75 yards as OBJ burned the Ravens defense down the sideline. The second one a 66-yard game winner.

After the scores, Beckham continued his saga with the kicking net. After the loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Beckham knocked the net, which bounced back to hit him in the face. After the Green Bay Packers loss (in which Beckham scored his first touchdown of the season at the end of the game), OBJ embraced the net.

Now, Beckham pulled the net over himself while lying on the ground after the first score, and proposed to the net after the game-winner. The net said yes.

I laughed. Twitter loved it. Fans loved it. Head coach Ben McAdoo and quarterback Eli Manning did not.

“Can’t have it,” said McAdoo after the game. “He knows it. We need to keep the focus on the ball game.”

“I think with the win you can ignore it a little bit easier,” said Manning the day after the victory. “Kind of let the coach handle—obviously we got to be careful about getting penalties late in the game and putting our defense in a bind right there.”

Manning has a point. Beckham received a 15-yard penalty for ripping his helmet off after the big catch.

“He made plays, and so it’s one of those deals where you can get real sick of it if he’s not going out there and making plays,” continued Manning. “But when he goes out and has a couple of huge catches and 200 yards and a game-winning touchdown, you still want him to be smarter, but you accept it a little easier.”

So, to sum it up, OBJ is okay to mess around on the sideline, provided he’s doing well, and the Giants are winning.

Personally, I hope he keeps it up. Beckham’s antics are a refreshing change of pace in the No Fun League.

By: Chris Maurice