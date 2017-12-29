Click to read the full story: Eli Apple saga ends for New York Giants

After a short back and forth between cornerbacks Landon Collins and Eli Apple, the feud has concluded, and Apple has been suspended for the final game of the NFL season.

It’s been a tough season for the New York Giants, who started the year with Super Bowl aspirations. Now, with two wins, losing Apple (who didn’t play last week in the Giants shutout loss to the Arizona Cardinals) won’t hurt much.

In fact, suspending Apple might be best for the team right now. Apple’s rookie contract includes clauses that allow the team to void Apple’s guaranteed money if he is “suspended by the NFL or by the Club” or “engages in conduct reasonably judged by the Club to adversely affect or reflect on Club, in Club’s sole discretion.” So, this situation could be what the Giants need to cut Apple this offseason if need be.

The situation, after all, got a little out of control. Apple has reportedly had multiple family issues arising throughout the season, which has led to detrimental behavior clearly falling under the scope of the above clause. Apple has been an attitude issue throughout the season.

It was a long one but I’m done now appreciate the concern — Eli Apple (@EliApple13) December 29, 2017

Back before Week 6, the Giants suspended Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie for “violation of team rules,” which angered a number of defensive players who felt that DRC, the veteran, was being unfairly disciplined when Apple was the real issue.

“To me, that’s what happens,” said Apple back in October. “You lose games and it’s got to be someone else’s problem and they look around and think, ‘Okay, this is the problem.’ But it’s not just one guy—it’s the whole culture, it’s everything. We’ve got to fix it.”

Of course, they never did fix it, and now, at 2-13, it’s safe to say that it won’t be fixed this season. As a result, the anger in the locker room boiled over, leading cornerback Landon Collins to attack Apple himself since the Giants weren’t doing enough.

“There’s one corner that…needs to grow up, and we all know who that is,” said Collins. “That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides, the other two guys, [Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie] and [Janoris Jenkins], I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do. But that first pick…he’s a cancer.”

A pretty clear shot. Apple didn’t jaw back, but interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo tried to get on top of the situation by calling both players into his office to discuss the recent comments. It’s normally not good to have one teammate calling another a cancer at any time. So, after the meeting, Collins announced that he had apologized and set things straight with Apple.

“I met with Coach Spags and Eli this morning, and I apologized for the things I said yesterday. I never stop supporting my brother / teammate Eli and the rest of my teammates as we move forward. Just want him to know I’m always here for him,” said Collins, finishing things off with a 100 emoji and Apple’s Twitter handle.

When the media tried to get hold of Apple to find out his opinion on the situation, Apple had some words of wisdom for them: “I gotta take a s–t.”

Then, grabbing his butt, Apple walked over to the players’ only section of the locker room.

After announcing his bathroom trip, Apple found himself suspended by the Giants for their Week 17 finale against the Washington Redskins. Not sure it will matter much, of course. At this point, the Giants should be aiming for that No. 2 overall draft pick.

