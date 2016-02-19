Click to read the full story: Edinson Cavani should play for Manchester United or Real Madrid

Edinson Cavani’s dad thinks that his son can do a better job than Zlatan Ibrahimovic if he is given a central role in the attack for PSG.

Cavani, who scored the winner in the 2 – 1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday, is linked with a move away from the French champions. Manchester United are reportedly interested in the Uruguayan striker and the Parisians can expect a bid in the summer transfer window.

Cavani’s father isn’t happy with the treatment of his son at the Ligue 1 outfit. He believes that the former Napoli striker isn’t very affective playing out wide but he can help Laurent Blanc’s men perform much better if he plays as a centre-forward.

“PSG bought him to play at the pinnacle of the attack, but Edi plays on the wing. He’s not happy in that position,” Cavani Snr told Sport 5.

“He can’t help his team like he wants to.

“As long as Zlatan is there, he will play in the centre. It’s obviously clear that Edi would be more effective in the middle and would profit from the numerous crosses from his team-mates. Edi was born to score.

“I’d like to see him play for Real Madrid, Manchester United or Juventus.”

The speculations will continue until the 29-year-old makes a move away from Parc des Princes. Cavani’s teammate Ezequiel Lavezzi has joined Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune on a two-year deal reported to be worth £23.5m.

Lavezzi would have been out of contract in the summer and it was believed that Chelsea and Inter were keen to sign the Argentine international. The 30-year-old forward has joined the Beijing-based club, owned by billionaire Wang Wenxue.

“His arrival will make the team’s attack more incisive, we look forward to him showing off his brave spirit,” the club said of Lavezzi, who joined PSG from Napoli in 2012 for £23m.

Lavezzi will join Gervinho and Stephane Mbia at his new club. The Chinese clubs have spent more than £200m in this transfer window, which will shut down on February 26.

