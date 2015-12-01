Click to read the full story: Dwight Howard’s Kobe Diss & Lark Voorhies Corn Chip Penis

So singer Sinead O’Connor apparently overdosed then went to report about it on social media, Dwight Howard disses Kobe Bryant, Lark Voorhies talks about her ex’s corn chip smelling penis, and Porsha Williams talks up her brawl with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Cynthia Bailey.

Sinead O’Connor Attempted Suicide; Announced it on Facebook?

The singer is known to many as the woman who ripped a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live Performance, one of her performances back in the 90’s. And just has she garnered a lot of attention then, she is back in the news. This time around, it has everything to do with an attempted suicide.

She posted a message to her fans on her Facebook page over the weekend while in Ireland.

“I have taken an overdose. There is no other way to get respect…If I wasn’t posting this, my kids and family wouldn’t even find out. I’m such a rotten horrible mother and Person, that I’ve been alone. Howling crying for weeks. I’m invisible. I don’t matter a shred to anyone.”

As of this writing, according to Irish news outlets, she has received medical attention and is “safe and sound.” It is always a touché situation when these kinds of things happen, and there is no doubt that she is in a bad state. I hope she gets the help she needs and reconciles whatever she feels she needs to with her family.

Dwight Howard Disses Kobe Bryant?

Clearly the former Orlando Magic and Laker feels a certain kind of way about Kobe Bryant. He had a hard time the year he was in Los Angeles and the rumors that swirled cited his and Kobe’s relationship or lack thereof as the root. He left on a somewhat sour note and is still singing a tune that pits him against the Black Mamba.

Dwight was recently asked after a game if he learned anything from Kobe, which is an especially interesting question with Kobe announcing that he is retiring at the end of this season. Howard, ever the pouting toddler, answered:

“Awww man. We’re going to go to the next question.”

Really Dwight? He went on to say that, “He’s one of the greatest to play the game,” which is particularly telling being that most consider him the greatest since Jordan and Howard obviously can’t bring himself to give that sentiment.

Kobe announced yesterday in a poetic letter titled “Dear Basketball” that although his mind and his heart are in it and wants to play, his body ultimately had the last say.

“…You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream. And I’ll always love you for it. But I can’t love you obsessively for much longer. This season is all I have left to give. My heart can take the pounding. My mind can handle the grind. But my body knows it’s time to say goodbye.”

Oh, Kobe, ever the poet.

Lark Voorhies’ Failing Marriage lead to Instagram Diss?

Okay, so there really is no surprise that this didn’t last. Oh come on, I know I am not the only one. We all figured that Lark Voorhies would come to her senses sooner or later and realize that her marriage to Jimmy Green wasn’t the best idea.

Lark has been silent about her divorce since it was announced last month, but over the weekend, there was a message posted to her Instagram account in which she calls Green a “joke” among other things and makes fun of his penis.

“To whom this may concern. I am single! Jimmy couldn’t fork up a dime for our divorce. There’s an active restraining order that he continues to violate. No sex tape even physically exists. Everyone in Pasadena knows you’re a joke. Gang Member? You lost your job at Taco Bell. Your penis is NOTHING to brag about! Is it normal for a penis to smell like corn chips?”

Okay, does this sound a little fishy to you too? I mean, come on, who is going to put their ex on blast light THAT because really, it’s a reflective of her in choosing his ass. Lark has since denied that she wrote the post and says, via Twitter, that she was hacked.

“My Instagram account was hacked; I never wrote such things!”

She filed for divorce back in October, after meeting Green on Facebook in April of 2014 and marrying him one year later. She has asked the court to deny all requests for spousal support.

Porsha Williams Responds During Televised Fight with Cynthia Bailey

Last night on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” we finally saw the fight that Bravo made such a ruckus about over the summer. Cynthia and Porsha went at it, but we didn’t see it on screen; we heard it, though… kind of.

Porsha tweeted about it during the airing of this week’s episode, and she was very honest about her feelings on the situation.

“I hate to be taken to that place with someone I try to support… I try… Love ya but can’t be the punching bag… is how I felt that day.”

Of course, there has been no a mention on Cynthia’s side about the situation, which if you ask me, is all her fault.

