Like most past television successes Baywatch is getting the Hollywood revival treatment and lots of today’s hottest celebrities are jumping on board. Currently Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is busy filming alongside co-stars Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra. However, Dwayne recently revealed that it’s not just new cast members coming together to make a modern movie adaptation of the infamous TV show.

Late on Wednesday “The Rock” posted a video to his Instagram where he is seen Face-timing with Baywatch’s original star, David Hasselhoff. Alongside the video Dwayne captioned, “”I WAS BORN READY!” Pleasure to officially welcome the original #BAYWATCH gangsta himself David Hasselhoff to our movie! #BAYWATCH is the most successful TV show of all time and from the day we announced we were turning it into a movie, “The Hoff” has been our greatest supporter.” He also went on to claim that the movie is aiming to be a mix of Anchorman and The Avengers.

Dwayne Johnson, Instagram:





It is not just Dwayne who is showing his excitement for David’s return to the Baywatch set. About a week ago young heartthrob Zac Efron also shared his admiration for David in a post. The post shows a signed picture that David gave to Zac as a gift to commemorate the start of the movie’s filming.

Zac Efron, Instagram:

The movie is going to be released in 2017, however fans of the original show are already getting excited about the return of “The Hoff,” as well as all of the new faces who will be hanging out on Baywatch beach.

Macklemore is the latest musician to do some major damage control after one of his recent songs, “White Privilege II,” got him into hot water with some of his fellow artists. In the song, Macklemore discusses white artists – such as Miley Cyrus and Iggy Azalea – exploiting elements of black culture for their own gain.

In the song Macklemore raps, “You’ve exploited and stolen music, the moment / the magic, the passion, the fashion, you toy with / the culture was never yours to make better / you’re Miley, you’re Elvis, you’re Iggy Azalea.”

Inevitably Iggy caught wind of the dis and afterwards tweeted out, “[Macklemore] shouldn’t have spent the last 3 [years] having friendly [conversations] and taking pictures together at events etc if those were his feelings.”

Iggy, Twitter post:

@lggysBae he shouldnt have spent the last 3 yrs having friendly convos and taking pictures together at events etc if those were his feelings — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 22, 2016

In response to Iggy’s tweet, Macklemore addressed the situation in the latest issue of Billboard Magazine. In his interview, the rapper admits that he should have communicated better with his former friend, Iggy. He explained, “Iggy and I came up together. We were on the XXL “freshman” cover together. There’s enough of a relationship that I should have let her know beforehand. And I didn’t do that.” He also went on to tell the magazine that he has yet to reach out to Iggy in an attempt to mend their relationship.

However in his defense, Macklemore did explain that the song is supposed to be a conversation in his own head. He explained, “I don’t think people understand that I’m in my own head [saying], ‘you’re Miley, you’re Elvis, you’re Iggy Azalea’ – I’m talking about myself.” Unfortunately even with this revelation the song still doesn’t paint Iggy in a favorable light – essentially it is just Macklemore criticizing himself by saying he is behaving like Iggy.

Nonetheless, at this point Iggy is well experienced with public feuds, as she has been involved in drama with numerous notable names (such as Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu and reportedly even Britney Spears). Therefore, she most likely views this latest incident with Macklemore as just another day on the job.

