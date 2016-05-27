Click to read the full story: After Draymond Green second groin kick Steven Adams investing in iron clad cup

Steven Adams to Invest in Iron-Clad Cup After Draymond Green Nails Him Below the Belt…Again

The Oklahoma City Thunder absolutely embarrassed the Golden State Warriors 133-105 in Game 3 Sunday; however, all the talk after the game has been about Draymond Green and the ferocious Lionel Messi kick he delivered to the man parts of OKC’s Steven Adams.

Green dealt a similar blow to the Thunder big man in Game 2 with his knee, but this time, he faces the possibility of a suspension, as the kick looked somewhat intentional with Green losing the ball, flailing his arms, and kicking up his foot square into Adams’ baby maker. Green was called for a Flagrant 1 foul on the play.

“I followed through on a shot,” said Green after the loss. “I’m not trying to kick somebody in the men’s section. I’m sure he wants to have kids one day; I’m not trying to end that on a basketball court. I don’t think I’ll be suspended. I don’t know how anyone could possibly say that I did that on purpose, regardless of the way it may look.”

Chris Paul does it all the time, so I can’t put anyone above such a low blow. I would sure hope Green wouldn’t do something like that on purpose, especially after it happened once already.

“It happened before, mate,” said Adams, keeping things short and steering away from furthering any controversy. “He’s pretty accurate.”

Russell Westbrook and Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, of course, came down on Adams’ side; however, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is arguing that Westbrook has much the same shooting motion.

“Stuff like that happens all the time. There’s contact, people’s arms, legs flailing,” said Kerr. “If they think it’s on purpose, play the game, you know…Westbrook kicks out his feet on every three, and there is contact, I mean, that’s just part of the game, so I don’t understand how that can be deemed a Flagrant 1. I think it should be rescinded.”

All I know is, that’s twice in two games. For the sake of his future children, Adams should probably start looking into iron cups.

The post After Draymond Green second groin kick Steven Adams investing in iron clad cup appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Chris Maurice