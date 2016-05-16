Click to read the full story: Drake does Rihanna and Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid let no distance separate them

Every week Saturday Night Live welcomes a new celebrity guest to host the show. For the most part, stars come and go without making too many waves in the media. However, rapper Drake’s appearance on the May 14th episode has gotten ample attention, as the Toronto-native not only addressed his meme-ability (i.e. how prone he is to getting made into Internet memes), but also his rumored romance with fellow musician Rihanna.

During his monologue, the rapper talked about how his video for “Hotline Bling” as well as his cover for his latest album Views, have been made into countless viral memes. The singer playfully admitted, “If I’m being real, it hurts. It seems like this keeps happening to me.” Drake then went on to sing about how he is “more than a meme.”

Later in his musical opening, the “One Dance” singer put on a dark-haired, short wig and did his best impersonation of Rihanna. In the tune of her hit song “Work,” Drake addressed romance rumors by belting out “I swear we’re only friend, friend, friend, friend, friends.” While this is just one of many times that Drake has denied being romantically linked with Rihanna, fans continue to speculate as the two have undeniable chemistry. In fact, the two just recently were shown getting extra close in Rihanna’s music video for “Work,” in which Drake is featured on a verse.

Nonetheless, Drake is definitely one of the most talked-about SNL celebrity guests of this year (so far).

Even on opposite sides of the country, young celebrity couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik was able to show off their affection for one another.

On Saturday night, Gigi hit up Dave & Busters in New York City while in-town attending Drake’s Saturday Night Live after party. The 21-year-old model donned a shirt that cheekily read, “lol ur not Zayn Malik” as she partied with a slew of fellow celebrities, including SNL cast member Leslie Jones.

Meanwhile, Gigi’s beau Zayn Malik was in California, as he performed on Saturday at 102.7 KIISFM’s annual “Wango Tango.” At the StubHub center venue, Zayn performed several songs off his solo album, including his hits “Pillow Talk” and “Like I would.” After taking the stage alone, Zayn took to his social media to playfully point out his girl’s T-shirt shout-out. Zayn posted a picture of Gigi wearing the “lol ur not Zayn Malik” tee with the caption, “thas ma girl.”

Zayn Malik, Twitter post:

Shortly after, Zayn seemingly hinted that he and Gigi might be doing the long distance thing a lot more in the near future. A fan asked the former One Direction member on Twitter if people could expect a solo world tour from the soulful singer. Instead of explicitly answering the fan’s question, Zayn simply responded with a two-eyed emoji. Considering how successful Zayn’s solo album has been, it would not be surprising if he announced his first world tour as a one-person act very soon.

Zayn, Twitter post:

