Drake, Rihanna continue lovefest after VMAs and Blac Chyna working Paper cover

Recently reunited couple Rihanna and Drake blew the Internet’s collective mind on Sunday night at the MTV Video Music Awards. In case you missed it, Drake awarded Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Prior to handing the prestigious award over to his girl, the “Hotline Bling” rapper publicly professed that his love for the Barbados beauty stems back to when he was just 22 years old (he is now 29). While Rihanna is normally fairly private when it comes to her love life, she couldn’t help but blush and smile adoringly as her beau complimented her in front of millions of viewers.

Following their big night at the awards show, Rihanna and Drake reportedly continued their celebrations at an after-party. The duo attended a star-studded event at Up & Down in Manhattan. A source who was also in attendance, revealed, “[Drake and Rihanna] walked in a little after 3 am…Rihanna had a section by the deejay that was dedicated to her and Drake had one for him, but when they got in they chose to go into his section, which was all the way in the back and much more private. They never left each other’s side. [Drake] was literally shadowing [Riri’s] every movement and was just so affectionate and adoring the entire night.”

The same insider went on to add, “[Drake and Rihanna] celebrated with D’Usse cognac. And at one point they brought out a big bottle of Ace of Spades. They’d made these $1000 bills with Rihanna’s face on it that said ‘United States of Rihanna’ and when the bottle came out they were shooting them in the air.”

If things keep going this way, Rihanna and Drake may just have what it takes to dethrone the current [arguably] reigning Hollywood couple, Jay Z and Beyoncé.

Below is a timeline of their ‘relationship’ through the years:

May 2009: Rihanna and Drake are allegedly spotted making out at Lucky Strike in Manhattan, as reported by Page Six, who discloses that their source spotted Rihanna “drinking whiskey and apple juice and making out with him all night.” No photos, but this was the first time that Rihanna and Drake have been linked together romantically.

November 2009: Rihanna tells radio personality Angie Martinez during a Hot 97 interview that she and Drake are strictly friends. “We weren’t really sure what it was,” she said. “We just went out — my friends, his friends.” Ri Ri seems pretty intent on making sure that Aubrey Drake Graham knows he’s in the friend zone.

January 2010: In a fill-in-the-blanks XXL interview, Drake says, “people thought I was dating Rihanna and that was…” with “semi-true.”

May 2010: The second verse on Drizzy’s song “Fireworks,” which leaked before the release of Thank Me Later seemed to address Rihanna with these lyrics: “I could tell it wasn’t love, I just thought you’d f-ck with me / who could’ve predicted Lucky Strikes would have you stuck with me? / What happened between us that night it always seems to trouble me / Now all of a sudden these gossip sites wanna cover me / and you making it seem like it happened that way because of me / but I was curious and I never forget it, baby, what an experience / you could’ve been the one, but it wasn’t that serious.”

June 2010: A New York Times profile reports that Drake and Rihanna, “began seeing each other regularly, though they never publicly confirmed their brief relationship.” It also reported that the singer asked him to write a song for her new album. The song he wrote for her, however, never got released and he spoke in less than glowing terms about their relationship. “I was a pawn,” he said. “You know what she was doing to me? She was doing exactly what I’ve done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear. I was like, wow, this feels terrible.”

October 2010: Drake’s feelings might have been hurt by Ri’s lack of demonstrative affection, but it didn’t stop him from hopping on her dreamily romantic track, “What’s My Name?” The accompanying music video shows the pair canoodling in New York City, engaging in couple-y activities like ordering takeout Chinese, presumably for a Netflix-and-chill session; things even get so heated that they memorably spill milk in a Lower East Side bodega.

January 2011: Drizzy name-checks Rihanna and shares his not so subtle admiration for her while appearing on Rick Ross’ “Made Men,” saying she’s “one of my baddest women ever, I call her Rihanna / But that’s cause her name is Rihanna.”

February 2011: Drake and Rihanna perform together at the 2011 Grammy Awards, which gave us truly epic photo opportunities, such as this, despite not giving us definitive proof of any kind of relationship.

November 2011: Rihanna is prominently featured on Drake’s title track on Take Care.

April 2012: In the accompanying (and intensely intimate) “Take Care” video, Rihanna and Drake exhibit more of their electric chemistry.

June 2012: Fight! Fight! Drizzy and Chris Brown allegedly get into a physical altercation in NYC that ends with Chris having a gash on his chin (which he thoughtfully documented for us all in a now-deleted Instagram). No hard evidence exists that this occurred because of one Robyn Fenty.

April 2013: Drake confirms to radio program “Keep It Thoro” that his beef with C. Breezy is because “At one point in life, the woman he [Chris Brown] loves fell into my lap.” Shots fired from Drizzy’s camp.

August 2013: Drake and Rihanna are spotted having dinner for two in NYC at Sons of Essex before the MTV Video Music Awards, which sets tongues wagging as to their relationship status.

September 2013: Drake appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he opens up to Ellen about his relationship with Rihanna. “Yeah, great girl, we had our moment. Always support and have love for her.” Notice that Drake talks about Rihanna in the past tense; does this mean that Drake’s longtime obsession with Rihanna is finally over?

February 2014: Despite his interview with Ellen, it looks like Aubrey isn’t quite over Ri yet. Drizzy tells Rolling Stone that Rihanna is his “ultimate fantasy,” going so far as to tell readers that he often ruminates on what could have been. “I mean, I think about it. Like, ‘Man, that would be good.’”

Later that month, Rihanna joins Drake on-stage during a concert in Paris where they perform their song “Take Care” together.

After Page Six reports on the alleged love triangle getting tense between Rihanna, Drake, and Chris Brown during the Paris trip, Chris Browns’ rep tells Page Six that “[Chris] is focused about his recovery. He only wants the best for her and is happy that she found someone.”

April 2014: Drake releases “Days in the East,” which samples Rihanna’s hit, “Stay,” and insinuates that everyone’s favorite sensitive rapper might have poured out his woes about Rihanna to the queen of relationships, Erykah Badu. The incriminating lyrics include: “Remember one night I went to Erykah Badu house, she made tea for me / We talked about love and what life could really be for me / She said, “when that sh*t is real, you just know” / And I was thinkin’ ’bout you, you already know.”

July 2014: Drake and Chris Brown appear to make amends when they appear in a skit with the always adorable Blake Griffin for the 2014 ESPY Awards. No word from Rihanna on the peace treaty between her two rumored associates.

May 2015: Drake and Rihanna are spotted getting cozy at Coachella after his performance, an interesting act for a pair that claims that they’re just friends; while Drake may have gotten smooched from Madonna during his set, hanging out with Rihanna was probably the highlight of his time at the festival.

September 2015: Drake shows off some new ink that bears a striking resemblance to Rihanna. Note to Drizzy: tattoos of a significant other do not always have the best track record; case in point: Johnny Depp’s “Winona Forever,” which later became “Wino Forever.”

November 2015: Rihanna tells Vanity Fair that her last “real, official boyfriend” was none other than Chris “Breezy” Brown. So where does Drizzy factor into all of this? Apparently, to Rihanna, he doesn’t.

January 2016: Drake and Rihanna team up again for “Work,” her catchy dancehall-flavored hit off of ANTI.

February 2016: The video for “Work” drops, a journey through Toronto’s Caribbean favorite, The Real Jerk; to the delight of “Aubrih” fans everywhere, the video is propelled primarily through Rihanna whining on a bewildered Drake.

Interestingly enough, however, Rihanna tells Ellen DeGeneres that month that she is “single right now.”

Later that month, it’s discovered that Audrey put a picture of Rihanna in his restaurant in Toronto, Fring’s; super fans conclude that it is the same image that he allegedly got tattooed on his arm.

At the end of the month, Drake makes a racy appearance at Rihanna’s BRIT Awards performance; the pair deliver a white-hot performance complete with plenty of twerking.

March 2016: Drake shows up to perform with Rihanna in Miami, telling the crowd that Ri is “the real queen.”

April 2016: Drake joins Riri for her concert in his hometown of Toronto, calling her “the greatest woman I’ve ever known in my entire life.” Later that month, Rihanna is heard on Drake’s track, “Too Good” on his album,Views.

May 2016: Drake hosts Saturday Night Live! where he impersonates Rih and then insists that they are “only friends,” despite their increased chumminess following the release of “Work.”

June 2016: Drake steals a kiss on Rihanna’s neck while making a guest appearance at her Manchester, U.K. show; for two people who claim to be just friends, they seem to meet up a lot.

July 2016: Rihanna appears at OVO Fest in Toronto; after performing “Too Good,” together, Drake tells the crowd that Rihanna is “way too good to me.”

August 2016: Ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards, where Rihanna is receiving the prestigious Vanguard award, Drizzy decides to declare his well-documented affection for her to the world by taking out a billboard congratulating her. Rihanna captions it, “when he extra!” which is probably the most apt statement anyone could make about Drake’s affection.

At the MTV VMAs, Drake presents Rihanna with her Video Vanguard Award; in his speech, he bares his heart to both her and the VMA audience, revealing that he is in love with Ri Ri. “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old. She’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me.”

After delivering this heartfelt and highly vulnerable sentiment, Aubrey Drake Graham boldly attempts to passionately kiss Rihanna, at which point, she curbs him and allows him to chastely kiss her on the cheek. After pulling away, it looks very much like Rihanna mouths something to him quickly after he has professed that he has loved her for eleven years.

However, Drake wanted to let us all know that he and Rihanna are really truly more than just friends after being publicly shut down at the VMAs, so he posted an Instagram after the showingof him kissing her in his hometown of Toronto.

Not all too surprisingly, reality star Blac Chyna is following in her soon-to-be sister in laws footsteps. Just recently, Paper magazine released a teaser of their upcoming issue, which features Blac Chyna (who is notably pregnant) posing naked on the cover. You may recall that Kim was featured back in 2014 on the cover of the publication, bearing her naked backside in attempt to “#BreakTheInternet.” Now that Blac Chyna has her own reality show like Kim (E!’s upcoming series Rob & Chyna), it isn’t a shock that she would opt to do a similar shoot with Paper magazine.

Inside the magazine feature, Blac Chyna talks candidly about her upcoming reality show debut. She explained, “I’m excited about fans getting to know me as a person and not as a thing or a face. I’m funny and smart, and they’ll see me as a mom with several businesses just keeping everything together. I’m looking forward to showing my relationship with Rob, our day to day, our struggles and what we’re dealing with, positive and negative. I hope when people think about Blac Chyna, they think of a mogul and entrepreneur, a mother and a badass b****.”

In US Weekly, Paper magazine’s managing editor Abby Schreiber revealed that Kim Kardashian-West came to set when Blac Chyna was shooting her cover. Abby dished, “Kim came by the set to check in with Chyna to see how she was doing. They had a private moment in Chyna’s dressing room when they could catch up and FaceTime family members. They really seemed to relate to one another like close friends or sisters…Kim went through the racks and the clothes with Chyna privately in her dressing room and gave her thoughts.”

Blac Chyna, Instagram post:

You can learn more about Rob’s fiancée Blac Chyna when her new reality series Rob & Chyna premieres on E! on September 11th, 2016.

