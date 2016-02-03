Click to read the full story: Drake ready for his ‘Summer Sixteen’ & Leonardo DiCaprio gets his due

Kanye West isn’t the only rapper that is soon gifting his fans with new music. Toronto-native Drake dropped his new single “Summer Sixteen” on Apple Music on Sunday, which is rumored to be off his soon-to-be-released album Views From The 6.

Fans were evidently excited for Drake’s new song considering he hasn’t released much since his last mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late nearly a year ago.

To hype the song, Drake took to his Instagram page to show the cover art for it. Here he told fans that they could listen to the premiere of the song on OVO Sound Radio through the Apple Music platform.

Drake, Instagram post:

In the song, Drake not only praises some of his fellow artists but he also throws shade at none other than US President Barack Obama. On the lighter side, Drake calls out his friends Jay-Z and Kanye in the song with lyrics saying, “I used to want to be on Roc-A-Fella, then I turned into Jay. Now I got a house in L.A., now I got a bigger pool than ‘Ye.” However, things get a little bit bitter when the Canadian rapper calls out Obama, who recently revealed that he is more of a fan of Kendrick Lamar than Drake. Evidently this didn’t sit well with Drake as he raps, “Looking for revenge/ to do what you couldn’t do/ tell Obama that my verses just like the whips that he in / they bulletproof.”

Fortunately, I have a feeling that Obama isn’t going to let this turn into the now-infamous Meek-Drake feud.

For the past few years, actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been the punch line to countless Oscar jokes – as the star has infamously not been given the prestigious award despite numerous award-worthy performances. However, it seems that this might be the year as the actor continued his winning streak at the SAG Awards over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Leo won the Best Actor award for his role in The Revenant. In his speech, Leo stated, “I am truly humbled by this as it comes from all of you, my fellow actors. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” He went on to say, “For any young actors out there I encourage you to study the history of cinema because as the history of cinema unfolds, we all stand on the shoulders of giants. So I want to thank all the actors in this room who made this possible.”

In addition to receiving the Best Actor SAG Award, Leo also took home the equivalent award at this year’s Golden Globes. Therefore, it is not surprising that most people are speculating that this will finally be the year that the star gets his Oscar. However, we will have to wait until The 88th Academy Awards air on February 28, 2016.

