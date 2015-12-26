Click to read the full story: Drake Bombs At Kardashian Bash & Steve Harvey Embraces Miss Universe

While the majority of us were enjoying a more intimate gathering on Christmas Eve, some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities were all partying the night away at the Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve bash. On Thursday night, Kris Jenner hosted her annual gathering, which not only included her famous extended family, but also numerous other notable guests such as rappers Drake and Tyga.

According to sources inside the event, Kylie and Tyga were affectionate towards each other, despite reports claiming that the couple has decided to take “things a bit lighter” with each other (after their supposed short-term breakup a few weeks back).

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Kardashian party without plenty of pictures. Thus, throughout the evening, many of the attendees took to their various social media platforms to share glimpses into the over-the-top party. Kylie, who wore a sparkly green Balmain mini dress that was gifted to her from the brand’s creative designer Oliver Rousteing, shared several pictures of her night on her Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram post:

One of the pictures garnered a fair amount of attention (above top), as it showed her posing with her mom, as “Hotline Bling” singer Drake photobombed on the side.

In addition to celebrities, the party also featured a luxurious looking Santa, who wore an all-white ensemble. Evidently, even Santa had to ensure he was wearing an outfit to the party that would make him stand out.

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram post:

Even if you don’t pay attention to the Miss Universe Pageant, you most likely still caught wind of host Steve Harvey’s epic blunder. Although the comedian claimed he was “born ready” to host the beauty pageant, he made one of the biggest mistakes possible when he was announcing the 2015 winner.

During the final minutes of the show, Steve Harvey exclaimed Miss Columbia Ariadna Gutierrez had won the highly sought after title. However, after presenting her with the crown, flowers, and letting her soak in the audience’s roaring standing ovation, Steve awkwardly admitted he had made a mistake. Moments after, Steve sheepishly admitted, ”Okay folks, I have to apologize. The first runner-up is Columbia.” Subsequently, it was Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach who truly earned the 2015 title of Miss Universe.

Since the big mess up, the Internet has been filled with memes and jokes that place Steve right in the punch line. Fortunately, it looks like the spirit of the Holidays has inspired Steve to get in on the joke. Steve posted an Instagram on Christmas Day poking fun at the whole incident. The Family Feud host posted an image of him standing beside a Christmas wreath while smoking a cigar with the caption reading, “Merry Easter ya’ll!” Obviously, making fun of his big gaffe last Sunday that earned him international media attention.

Hopefully, Steve is truly ready to get in on the joke, as it doesn’t look like he will be able to live this one down for quite some time.

The post Drake Bombs At Kardashian Bash & Steve Harvey Embraces Miss Universe appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Ricki Reay