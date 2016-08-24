Click to read the full story: The DraftKings Playbook Legal Fine Print

It is a matter of days before the nation goes daily fantasy football crazy once more. The NFL regular season will start on September 8th and guys like me will try to mix some luck with their football knowledge in order to rake some DFS cash their way.

Make no mistake; the real degenerates are already playing daily fantasy by taking on the impossible task of drafting teams for preseason action. Trying to guess which players will get any real playing time in these meaningless games is more than I can take on myself. I do have a life outside of DFS, believe it or not.

But more power to you fellas who have nothing better to do than track stats on players like Luke McCown and Robby Anderson.

With just a couple weeks to prepare for the 2016 daily fantasy football campaign, everyone is developing a strategy that won’t leave them broke by week four. Guys are bookmarking sites with fancy charts / graphs. They are listening to any podcast with the word “fantasy” in it. Some grown men are even paying for so-called experts on Twitter to provide them with awesome fantasy lineups.

And some people are simply using DraftKings Playbook, DK’s own research and strategy hub, to gain an advantage in DFS.

I do some reading on DK Playbook myself. Some good stuff there and some good writers. And there’s even video available via DraftKings TV for those allergic to the written word.

Playbook is a good place to see what tactics some experienced players will take each week. These strategies are available for each sport that DraftKings is involved with, even eSports.

There’s tons of cheat-sheet type info for quick and easy scanning. Or if you prefer deep dives into minute details of each game, then Playbook has that covered as well.

One key thing to note when using DraftKings Playbook is the fine print at the end of every article. Each writer makes the following disclaimer, pointing out his own username that he plays under in real DK contests.

“I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is AdamLevitan) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the views) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above.”

I don’t want to dog the content on Playbook. But that fine print does make it tough to take the advice super seriously. Adding that legal disclaimer was done surely because some high dollar lawyers said it would be best. DK can’t have some sore loser with an ambulance-chasing lawyer on speed dial, filing suit because one of their writers cost said loser a few thousand dollars in DFS contests.

Still, those words at the end of DFS advice columns basically void the words that preceded them. Sorta like the word “but” negates a sentence starting out with, “I’d love to go out with you…”

Just like any advice you get in life, take it with a grain of salt. There’s nothing wrong with getting tips from more experienced people. Just seeing a different point of view from an expert can make you a better fantasy football player. Even if you don’t follow their advice to the letter.

After all, the most important advice that contributors on DraftKings Playbook give may very well be in the disclaimer itself.

The post The DraftKings Playbook Legal Fine Print appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Shane Mclendon