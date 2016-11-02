Click to read the full story: DraftKings Perfect Lineup Week 8 NFL: Derek Carr big DFS winner

Making money on DraftKings is a little like a real job. You grind daily and try to figure some tricks to make that work easier. And there’s always the side hustle you try to make happen so you can add to your cash flow.

I did a lot of hustling this week in DFS.

I played in four different type contests on DK. I went head to head. I tried to get lucky in big tournaments that just cost a quarter to enter (not kidding). And I took on the 50/50 contests that are easy to cash with most of the time.

I also went with my favorite games, the multipliers. They don’t pay out big pots, but you can multiply your money. Turning 25 cents into $10 won’t excite all you fellas, but it’s not a bad way to increase your account balance on any DFS site.

My lineups this week were far from perfect. The main reason I did poorer than my norm? TY Montgomery was a late scratch from the Packers Falcons game. He was a sure thing at a cheap price.

But blood in his urine kept him sidelined. Lesson learned. I have to put everything aside on Sundays, so I can track every injury at every moment!

Not gonna happen. I’m not a pro DFS player. I have a life to live.

I wish I did have the time to devote so much to this hobby. I would love to make $1200 every Sunday with my lineups. But until that happens, I have other things to focus on.

Probably turning my phone off “vibrate only” might let me hear these injury alerts. Simple fix I guess.

As for the perfect lineup for week 8….have a gander below. Courtesy of Fantasysportsco.com.

Biggest Game Check – No guy over the 8 grand mark this week makes this lineup for the main slate on Sunday look like some average Joes got hot. But that was not really the case. Amari Cooper benefitted from his QB playing out of his mind versus a poor Tampa defense that ranks 17th against the pass. Carr makes going on the road look easy and should be rostered no matter where on the map the Raiders play each week.

Space Maker – J.J. Nelson benefitted from a desperate Cardinals offense trying to climb back into the game versus the Panthers. He was nearly free on DK and rewarded the low percentage of folks who rolled the dice on him, with 27.9 DK points. Don’t try Nelson again next week, trying to catch lightning in a bottle twice. This is his last appearance on the perfect roster.

Stacks on Stacks – Derek Carr was under $6K and ended up with half a thousand yards passing! Hooked with his biggest playmaker, Amari Cooper, the Raiders stack attack ended up with close to 80 points total. Not a bad day for the new Road Warriors of the NFL and DFS.

Lucky Pick – Dez Bryant made the perfect lineup somehow, after only pulling in 4 catches. The WR has been gimpy all year even when he did play. In this one, he was targeted 14 times! He racked enough DK points with the few passes he did catch, though. Averaging over 25 yards per catch certainly helped his owners cash in on his return to the field.

Defense wins $$ – Denver can stick almost anyone at the QB slot as long as their defense terrorizes the other team’s passer. The Broncos got a riding-high Philip Rivers to turn the ball over three times to even the season series. We’ll see if MNF hosts a better fantasy performance out of the Vikings defense. But it’s hard to imaging Minnesota producing more than 22 DK points. Wait, Jay Cutler is back???? The Vikes D may hit 30 on DraftKings.

Sure Thing plus a Value Pick – We knew Gronk would pick on the Bills secondary. Even with Tom Brady spreading his TD allotment to four separate receivers, Rob was gonna do damage. He was a sure thing to go over the 100-yard mark, but the value pick was less assured. The oft-dinged Jonathan Stewart was more likely to be re-injured than he was to make the perfect lineup. And who expected the Carolina offense to return to form at this point? Stewart’s return made the team look like the well-oiled machine we saw last year.

Bonus info:

7 of the 9 players on the lineup were on the victorious team.

Closer type game shootouts produce losing QBs that win on DraftKings. Bortles, Rodgers, Cousins (tie), Palmer, McCown, and Dalton (tie) all were in the top ten DK scorers at QB.

The biggest disparity between the #10 spot and the top spot in scoring, was at D/ST. The Jets had 4 DK points at #10 and the Broncos had 22 DK points at #1.

The cheapest player in the top 3 of any position was San Diego at just $2400 for their defense / special teams.

