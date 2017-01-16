Click to read the full story: Doug Marrone and Tom Coughlin move to Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Hire Doug Marrone as Coach, Tom Coughlin as VP of Football Operations

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a big step in the right direction Monday announcing the hiring of Doug Marrone as head coach and Tom Coughlin as VP of Football Operations. General manager Dave Caldwell also received a two-year extension to secure all three men through the 2019 season.

Marrone served as the Jags interim head coach after the firing of Gus Bradley, finishing 1-1 over the final two games of the season. This will be Marrone’s second chance as a head coach after going 15-17 over two seasons with the Buffalo Bills before opting out after the 2014 season.

Coughlin, the two-time Super Bowl champion head coach of the New York Giants, was the Jaguar organization’s first head now back to run the team. Owner Shad Khan has high hopes for the future under new management.

“I have confidence that one day soon we’ll look back on today’s news as the moment that inspired and ultimately established the Jacksonville Jaguars as a football team that wins, week to week and season to season,” said Khan. “I am honored to welcome Tom Coughlin back to Jacksonville, where winning was customary under his leadership. I know he expects the same in his return to head our football operations, and that’s good news for us and Jaguars fans everywhere.”

Coughlin coached the team from their inaugural 1995 season through 2002 where he led the Jags to four straight playoff appearances from 1996 through 1999 including two AFC Central division championships in 1998 and 1999. The Jags finished with a franchise-best 14-2 record in 1999, making it all the way to the AFC Championship Game before losing to the Tennessee Titans.

Since 2002, the Jags have not won another division title, making the playoffs only twice in 2005 and 2007 on Wild Card berths. The team has not managed a winning season since 2007, including a 3-13 finish this season.

“The results will speak for themselves in time, but with Tom coming in to join Dave and Doug, there is no question the Jacksonville Jaguars are a stronger football team today,” continued Khan.

It can’t get much worse, so with Coughlin back on board, the future looks bright.

