Many times I ponder the state of politics in this country, and I think to myself, “We are fucking doomed.” It has taken me some time to process the fact that Donald J. Trump will more than likely get the GOP nomination. To the folks who believe that he is a better candidate than Hilary (whom “experts” assume will get the Democratic nomination), you are all idiots.

There are a lot of things I do not like about Trump. Indeed, there are so many things that I really don’t know where to begin. There’s the racism, the classism, the hypocrisy and the misogyny. Of the plethora of unbelievably offensive shit he represents, the last two mentioned facts about his character, hypocrisy and misogyny, are what I want to talk about.

Trump recently said during a rally in Spokane, that Hilary Clinton is bad for women. He cited her treatment of Bill Clinton’s “accusers” as a reason to question her intentions for the women of this country.

“There was nobody that was worse, nobody than Bill Clinton, with women… Some of these women were destroyed, not by him, but by the way that Hillary Clinton treated them after everything went down.”

There is no way in hell I would trust my future as a black woman in America to Donald Trump. Between Hilton and him, she is the lesser of two evils. He goes on to describe her as an enabler of female mistreatment and says that she and her husband are in no position to question his treatment of women.

Dear Lord in heaven where do I even begin with this? First of all, the Clintons’ alleged treatment of anything or anyone does not negate the proof we have about Trump’s take on and behavior towards women. Don’t get me wrong, Bill and Hilary have some questions to answer, but Trump’s “calling them out” when he is guilty of shaming women only shows his privilege and delusion. The most disgusting thing about him is that he doesn’t get how wrong he actually is and considers himself a victim. Ha, imagine that.

He is a master spinster, as he not only brings up stories like this to distract people from the real issues, he also creates them. As one of Clinton’s spokesperson’s said,

“In a week in which Donald Trump casually suggested destabilizing the entire U.S. economy and cited his attendance at the Miss Universe pageant in Russia as proof of his foreign policy experience, of course, he wants to try to change the subject.”

His ability to go so far off subject that his supporters forget what he should be talking about is another article altogether. So let’s talk about The Donald’s history of belittling women and his hypocrisy through a series of statements he’s made over the years. From his actions to his comments, this man doesn’t respect could not get two fucks about the well-being of American women.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again – just watch. He can do much better!”

Trump is a habitual cheater and in fact lost the best thing that happened to him when he had an affair with Marla Maples (his second wife) while married to Ivana Trump. He only “respects” the institution of marriage if he’s married to a “hot woman.”

“You know, it really doesn’t matter what the media write as long as you’ve got a young, and beautiful, piece of ass.”

This quote is from a 1991 interview with Esquire. A man who makes this kind of statement believes that the world is his chessboard and we are all pawns.

“All of the women on The Apprentice flirted with me – consciously or unconsciously. That’s to be expected.”

Who would have thought this man is a narcissist? I guess that’s what happens when you are so full of yourself. You elevate your money and fame above qualities like decency and kindness.

“The beauty of me is that I’m very rich.”

Well, I guess that answers my previous narcissist question.

“I think the only difference between me and the other candidates is that I’m more honest, and my women are more beautiful.”

Did I mention that he’s a cheater? What women are you referring to Trump? Aren’t you fucking married? This goes to show that marriage means nothing to him.

“I don’t know why, but I seem to bring out either the best or worst in women.”

Donald, I doubt you have EVER brought out the best in any woman. You tear us down, belittle our efforts and think we are subpar to the male gender.

“It’s certainly not groundbreaking news that the early victories by the women on ‘The Apprentice’ were, to a very large extent, dependent on their sex appeal.”

Apparently he happily gave preferential treatment to women on The Apprentice because of their sex appeal. This is a direct quote from his 2004 book How to Get Rich.

“You’re disgusting, you’re disgusting.”

Is what he yelled at a lawyer facing him in 2011 who asked the judge for a break to pump breast milk.

Additionally, Trump has cheated on all of his wives (he boasts about it). He suggested that a woman on her knees is a pretty sight (he said that to Brande Roderick during an episode of the Apprentice) and he has no respect for a woman doing her job (see every interaction with Meghan Kelly).

At this point, the things he says about us not only support how unqualified he is to be a world leader. They show that there is something mentally wrong with this man.

Someone, please stop the madness!

