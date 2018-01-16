Click to read the full story: What Donald Trump taught us in 2017 will carry us through 2018

The start of a brand-new year is kicking in after only two weeks! It’s a time of new beginnings, but it’s already feeling more like an extension of 2017. There’s excitement and the feeling of starting life off on the right foot. The things of yesteryear are in the past, and all that matters right now is what you do with the next 365 days. “How can I make them count” is what you ask yourself?

I am that person that starts thinking about what I want to accomplish in the new year days before. I start writing stuff down and making plans. On December 31st, I have a notebook full of actions items I intend to tackle so that come January 1st there are no excuses because my goal in life is to win. After the trash year that was 2016, I had high hopes for 2017. But here we are four days into 2018 and things feel exactly the same; weighed down and somewhat grim because of one man – Donald Trump.

Everything comes back to him for me because as the leader of this country, he’s in the position to affect the most change that impacts the lives of millions of people. What he allows by way of actions, policies, appointments, and laws directly concerns my life and here lately, it ain’t been looking so good. So yes, Trump is the constant source of stress, discouragement, and anxiety for myself and scores of other American citizens. The man never ceases to amaze me.

It was hard for me to write this piece because I wanted to be reflective and positive and all that good stuff. I mean, I can’t really expect for the man that has given us everything from Muslim bans, LGBTQ rights violations, bigotry against people of color, the refusal to denounce white supremacy and a constant Twitter storm of fake news, lies, inaccuracies, and nuclear war threats to all of a sudden change. He’s a rich elitist that does as he pleases so the best thing for me to do is just manage my expectations, right? Nonetheless, because I do believe that the universe has a way of repaying individuals for the energy and karma that is put out into the world, eventually miracles happen. So, in the vein of fighting back feelings of blah, here are the top five things I am looking forward to in 2018: Donald Trump Edition.

Trump Finally Getting Kicked Off Twitter

I am not the only one that knows without a shadow of a doubt that his Twitter fingers are a bad look. This man continues to prove his inability to be any kind of a real leader by his constant need to use social media as an official means of White House communication. It has always baffled me the way the higher-ups at Twitter don’t use their authority to, ya know, stop him from being a national security threat with his promises of pushing a nuclear button by shutting him down. I guess it’s going to take Trump actually admitting in the wee hours of the night to being an alt-right leader that rapes women for sport and encourages others to do the same.

Twitter has already stated they won’t be banning Donald Trump.

“Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate,” Twitter said in a blog post. “It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.”

Omarosa Manigault’s Tell-All Book

I sincerely hope and pray that 2018 brings us the bombshell she promises about her exploits in the White House. Omarosa Manigault, the token black woman who now wants to invoke the help, support, and pride of “her people,” has been by Trump’s side for years. Remember when she said all of those who oppose him will one day bow to him? After her exit from the White House, the scorn that usually follows those who were once golden children is sure to give us a blockbuster read that is, as she put it during her interview with Good Morning America, “a profound story… that the world will want to hear.” My ears are wide open.

The Russia Investigation Proving What We All Know to be True

There is really no way that anyone can convince me that Russia had nothing to do with Trump winning the election. The country has a track record of going into other countries to “help” the leadership of war-torn areas kill their own citizens. We may not be Aleppo (God help us that we never are) where the Syrian government pretty much committed a holocaust, but what Trump is doing to America makes us weak, and it endangers everyone. I’d bet my bottom dollar that, in part, we have Russia to thank for that.

The Release of Trump’s Tax Returns

This is one of the things that everyone, even poor white people (the group that turned out in scores to vote for him) should demand of him. Never has a president or candidate for the presidency not released their income info. Trump, who clearly believes he’s above the law, has yet to show the world his. A person in his position who refuses to comply with a precedent of this magnitude has something to hide. Period.

Trump’s Impeachment

My Pisces intuition leads me to believe that there is a storm coming that is going to totally annihilate the Trump administration and cause his much-anticipated impeachment. He has, without a doubt, obstructed justice on many levels, has countless conflicts of interests given his position as president and his various businesses and has a host of other questionable ethical behaviors and actions. If President Obama did any of things Trump has done, he would have been out!

These things happening within the next 12 months would be better than spending Christmas day in the Bahamas sipping on a margarita with one million dollars in the bank. I remain hopeful.

