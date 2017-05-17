Click to read the full story: Donald Trump takes victim route while in Twitter jail

When Donald Trump was campaigning, there was no bigger man in the room who wouldn’t take any guff from anyone, not even China. That was according to him, but President Donald Trump has suddenly wilted in front of our eyes and is now succumbing to playing the victim.

Today’s stock market tumble of $372 will more than likely turn out not to be the president’s fault, although he gladly took credit when it was riding high as runoff from the Obama Administration.

In essence, he is the victim in this scenario, but he’s also the victimizer. He’s like that abusive spouse who continually assualts you and then blames you for being so easy to assault. If you weren’t so submissive, he wouldn’t do it so you’ve made him the victim.

Yes, it sounds crazy, but anyone who’s been on the short end of the stick with domestic violence knows this to often be the case.



Trump has abused and violated the trust of the White House, democracy and the American people, but now he’s saying how unfairly the media is treating him. He took one last stab at remembering his one glory day when he stated to the newest group of U.S. Coast Guard officers, “I guess that’s why we won.”

The one thing he hasn’t touched on either on Twitter (he’s not tweeted in nearly a full day) or in public is former FBI Director James Comey. He had no problem bullying Comey from his Twitter pulpit, but that ghost of Christmas past has come back to haunt and terrorize him with the simplest thing of all; the facts in a memo.

The only comment about the situation came from an anonymous White House official (many are attributing it to Vice President Mike Pence), “While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General (Michael) Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” said the official. “The President has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the President and Mr. Comey.”

[pdf-embedder url=”https://movietvtechgeeks.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/jason-chaffetz-james-comey-letter-about-donald-trump-fbi.pdf” title=”jason chaffetz james comey letter about donald trump fbi”]

With Rep. Jason Chaffetz stating that he’s ready to subpoena the James Comey memo which refutes Trump’s version of his dinner, the tide is slowly turning against the president as members of the Republican party realize that they can either go down in history in a negative light or finally listen to the voters in their district.

While the president takes the passive aggressive victim route, the White House is wisely staying silent knowing that there is so much more to hit the fan over the coming summer. They are finally realizing what Donald Trump never has; words do matter. You can bet the next official statement coming from the administration will be vetted thoroughly as each member of the staff must realize that it’s time for the ass covering to begin.

It was my great honor to deliver the #CGACommencement17 at the @USCGAcademy. CONGRATULATIONS to the Class of 2017!

https://t.co/tYjWVDk0mE pic.twitter.com/mBQsOW7suU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2017

UPDATE: Trump just tweeted to show off his speech to the new U.S. Coast Guard officers. We’re told that his staff is trying hard to handcuff him from tweeting much more.

President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at his “critics and naysayers” following more than a week of negative news coverage beginning with his sudden decision to fire James Comey as FBI director.

In an address to the newest group of U.S. Coast Guard officers, Trump urged the 195 graduates in the Class of 2017 to “put your head down and fight, fight, fight” when life presents them with challenges and adversity.

Trump’s appearance at the academy came the day after reports that he had personally appealed to Comey to abandon the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump fired Flynn earlier this year for misleading top White House officials about his contacts with Russian officials.

The White House has denied the latest report, which landed amid a furor over the president’s recent Oval Office meeting with Russian diplomats in which Trump is said to have disclosed classified information. The White House has said it was “wholly appropriate” for Trump to share the information.

Trump did not mention Comey during the nearly half-hour address, but seemed to allude to the multiple controversies swirling around him.

“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately, especially by the media,” Trump said. “No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down. You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams.”

“I guess that’s why we won,” he said, before continuing to offer the graduates his advice.

“Adversity makes you stronger. Don’t give in, don’t back down and never stop doing what you know is right,” Trump said. “Nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy and the more righteous your fight, the more opposition that you will face.”

Trump also praised the newly minted Coast Guard officers, emphasizing that they will be an asset as new members of the U.S. military to his efforts to protect the homeland, protect U.S. harbors and seas from drug smuggling and human trafficking, and keep out “all who seek to do harm to our country.”

“Together, we have the same mission, and your devotion and dedication makes me truly proud to be your commander in chief,” he said.

Despite Trump’s praise, a financial outline for the Department of Homeland Security prepared by the White House budget office calls for scrapping the Coast Guard’s counterterrorism Maritime Security Response Team, and all of its Maritime Safety and Security Teams.

The rationale for eliminating the programs wasn’t spelled out in the document released earlier this year. Trump has made fighting terrorism a top priority, and his overall budget outline calls for significant increases in military spending. The Coast Guard is a division of the Department of Homeland Security.

The post Donald Trump takes victim route while in Twitter jail appeared first on Movie TV Tech Geeks News By: Shanka Cheryl