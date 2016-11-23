Click to read the full story: Donald Trump makes nice with The New York Times after confusion

President-elect Donald Trump once again made quite the scene on the day that he was to meet with The New York Times. It actually felt more like a scene out of a rom-com where the girl’s best friend gives her misinformation about her upcoming date causing her to react hysterically until the truth all comes out in the end.

Before Trump’s about-face, the Times counterclaimed that it “did not change the ground rules at all and made no attempt to” and said in a statement that it was Trump’s team that tried to alter the parameters. The Times said the original arrangement included a brief off-the-record session and a longer on-the-record conversation with reporters and columnists. Trump wanted the entire meeting to be off the record, according to the newspaper.

“We were unaware that the meeting was canceled until we saw the president-elect’s tweet this morning,” Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said in an early-morning statement.

Confusion and lack of communication ruled the morning. The Times’s Nick Corasaniti happened to be the Trump pool reporter on Tuesday, responsible for feeding information from Trump Tower to other news outlets. At 9:35 a.m., he emailed fellow journalists to say that Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks had just casually mentioned that “we are going to the New York Times” meeting — as if nothing had happened.

Corasaniti added that he “has asked for clarification from Hicks and a NYT spokesperson as to whether the meeting is back on.” Even the Times reporter at Trump Tower did not know what was going on.

About 15 minutes later, Murphy said in a statement that “the president-elect’s meeting with the Times is on again. He will meet with our publisher off the record, and that session will be followed by an on-the-record meeting with our journalists and editorial columnists.”

That’s exactly what seemed to happen on Tuesday. Naturally, with Trump, it all began with a barrage of Tweets.

I cancelled today's meeting with the failing @nytimes when the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment. Not nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

The failing @nytimes just announced that complaints about them are at a 15 year high. I can fully understand that – but why announce? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

Then to make himself feel better, he followed it up with this tweet.

Great meetings will take place today at Trump Tower concerning the formation of the people who will run our government for the next 8 years. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

Trump may try to claim that he doesn’t care what people think about him, but as you’ll see below in the full transcript of his meeting with The New York Times, what people think about him truly haunts our upcoming president.

Then all was right with the world again with this tweet.

The meeting with the @nytimes is back on at 12:30 today. Look forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

Many are claiming that the culprit behind the misunderstanding was incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. What is being said that he was nervous that Trump wasn’t prepared to answer tough questions (which would explain his breaking history by not having any press conferences since being elected) so he told him that the Times had changed the conditions of the meeting.

If this is true, you can only imagine that antics that will be happening at the White House. You can check out the full Donald Trump interview with The New York Times here. It’s a long read, but well worth it.

